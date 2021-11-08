Downtown Point Pleasant was booming during Saturday’s fifth annual Sugar Plum Stroll which helped kickoff the holiday shopping season. Many merchants had extended hours, light refreshments and store specials to attract shoppers to their small business for that unique Christmas gift. Pictured are shoppers in the 400-block of Main Street on Saturday afternoon.

Beth Sergent | OVP