Lessons on fire safety

NEW HAVEN — New Haven Elementary School students trekked class-by-class to the town fire station this week to learn fire safety and prevention.

Members of both the New Haven and Mason fire departments took part, as well as several middle and high school students from Wahama.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was shortened this year, according to New Haven Fire Chief Stephen Duncan. This allowed for the chairs and area to be sanitized after each class.

Students watched a short video on fire safety and the importance of both smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Mason Fire Chief Howard Wood dressed in full gear to show the youngsters what an outfitted firefighter looks like, and encouraged them not to be afraid. Wahama student Tori Sigman demonstrated the sound made by a smoke detector.

Duncan said this week is a good time to learn fire safety, as this weekend is the end of Daylight Saving Time. This change is a national reminder by fire departments to change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, as well as turn back the time on clocks.

He encouraged the students to talk with their parents or guardians and hold a family meeting. The meeting should include a fire drill and the designation of a family meeting place should a fire occur, Duncan added.

He also explained the reasons to call 911, including the need for the fire department, an ambulance, or the police department. Duncan told them they should know, and tell the 911 operator, their name, street address, and town.

Prior to leaving the station, children were able to visit with “Sparky,” the fire department mascot. They also received a bag of information and goodies, including a fire department water bottle. In addition to each classroom teacher accompanying their class, the program was also attended by New Haven Elementary Principal Walter Raynes and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Keith Burdette.

“Sparky” the fire department mascot is pictured as he poses with some of the first grade students from New Haven Elementary School at the town fire station this week. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/11/web1_11.6-F3.jpg “Sparky” the fire department mascot is pictured as he poses with some of the first grade students from New Haven Elementary School at the town fire station this week. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy New Haven Fire Chief Stephen Duncan is pictured as he speaks to first grade students from New Haven Elementary School this week on fire safety and prevention. The students came class-by-class and watched a short video, visited with “Sparky” the fire department mascot, and was able to see what a firefighter in full gear looked like. Members of both the New Haven and Mason fire departments took part in the program. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/11/web1_11.6-F1.jpg New Haven Fire Chief Stephen Duncan is pictured as he speaks to first grade students from New Haven Elementary School this week on fire safety and prevention. The students came class-by-class and watched a short video, visited with “Sparky” the fire department mascot, and was able to see what a firefighter in full gear looked like. Members of both the New Haven and Mason fire departments took part in the program. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Wahama senior Tori Sigman is pictured as she explains and demonstrates the sound of a smoke alarm during a fire safety program attended by New Haven Elementary School students. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/11/web1_11.6-F2.jpg Wahama senior Tori Sigman is pictured as she explains and demonstrates the sound of a smoke alarm during a fire safety program attended by New Haven Elementary School students. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Mason Fire Chief Howard Wood demonstrated what a firefighter in full gear looked like, when students from New Haven Elementary School visited for a fire prevention program this week. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/11/web1_11.6-F4.jpg Mason Fire Chief Howard Wood demonstrated what a firefighter in full gear looked like, when students from New Haven Elementary School visited for a fire prevention program this week. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Firefighters connect with students

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

