Town of Mason votes on B&O tax rates

MASON — Business and occupation taxes in the Town of Mason will be increasing for some on January 1, it was decided at the most recent town council meeting.

Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Barry Taylor, Bob Reed, Stephen Ohlinger, Jill Nelson and Sarah Stover.

The second and final reading of the amendment to the B&O ordinance passed with a vote of 4-1. Increases will be seen for retailers, which will raise from 20 to 35 cents per $100 of sales; wholesalers, 10 to 15 cents; contracting, $1.00 to $1.10; amusement, 25 to 30 cents; services, 35 to 55 cents; rentals (landlords), 35 to 50 cents; and banking, 50 to 55 cents.

Also during the meeting, the council agreed to hire Rick’s Tree Service of Gallipolis to remove a tree at Second and Adams streets. The cost will be $2,500.

In other action, the council:

Approved building permits for Ralph Ross for solar panels, and Tyler and Devin Brothers for a bathroom addition;

Heard a request from Reed that gravel be placed on Fruth Lane;

Discussed Christmas activities, with the budget allotment of $1,200 being set;

Tabled end-of-year employee incentives until the next meeting;

Agreed to allow town laborers a boot allowance of $150;

Voted to close the office on Dec. 23 at noon, with Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 being closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, respectively;

Held a first reading of a amendment to the RV/camper ordinance to include “tents” in the items residents cannot live in permanently; and,

Discussed what should be done with the playground equipment that was razed to make room for new equipment, with no decision made.

The next meeting will be Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1756-1.jpg