The friendliest of friends, a cat named Tank and a dog named Willie, are ready for new friends and forever homes as this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week. Both are available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine.

Tank is a playful, larger sized male cat. He has been neutered and is ready for a new home with new friends to play. Those interested in bringing Tank home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Willie is a full-grown, two-year-old lab mix. He is 40 pounds, has been neutered and vaccinated. Willie is very friendly and loves to play. Those interested in bringing Willie home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.