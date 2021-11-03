Governor discusses vaccines for kids

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice announced during Wednesday’s briefing that, with the CDC now recommending Pfizer-BioNTech’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for use by children ages 5-11, West Virginia’s Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) has already begun distributing and administering doses of the vaccine to children across the state, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“We’ve been preparing for weeks for these vaccines for our kids to be approved,” Gov. Justice said. “We were ready to go and we’ve hit the ground running.”

Gov. Justice was joined virtually by Dr. Jessica McColley with Cabin Creek Health Systems and her 7-year-old son, Jacob.

“Championing the safety and effectiveness of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. McColley administered the vaccine to her son live on-air, according to the news release.

“Jacob is a strong guy and he’s getting to pick out some Legos for this,” Dr. McColley said.

Jacob, I’m really, really proud of you,” Gov. Justice said. “We congratulate this young man. It’s wonderful.”

“The 5-to-11-year-olds will receive about one-third of the dose of adults with 10 micrograms, whereas adults are at 33 micrograms for Pfizer,” Dr. McColley said. “We know that children’s immune systems are so much better than ours. All of the studies have proven that they gain a robust immune response from just that 10 micrograms.”

“Jacob is a role model for many others,” said State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh. “Just remember, spread in children with the Delta variant of COVID-19 is like it is in adults, except that children tend to be asymptomatic much more frequently than adults do. We know that 8,300 children 5 to 11 years old had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 44% of the very complex multisystem inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 occurs in children 5 to 11 years old, which can be a really devastating complication of COVID-19 in this age group.

“Preliminary studies of the pediatric vaccine do not demonstrate any complications like heart inflammation in this group of children,” Dr. Marsh continued. “So, with that really good news, we hope that all parents take an opportunity and advantage to protect your child in this age group. Vaccines are being delivered today. Pay attention to your local providers and contact them to make sure that those are available for you where you live.”

Gov. Justice yet again encouraged all West Virginians to determine if they qualify for a booster dose and then immediately get one if they are eligible.

There are now booster recommendations for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States.

Per the latest CDC recommendations, individuals who received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a booster shot if it has been at least six months since they completed their initial series of shots and they fall into at least one of the following groups:

65 years and older;

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings;

Age 18+ who have *underlying medical conditions;

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings;

For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

On Wednesday, Gov. Justice reported that there are now 6,635 active cases of COVID-19 statewide; down by 305 cases since the Governor’s previous briefing on Monday.

The active case count is down by 23,109 since peaking in mid-September, dropping by 77.7% in that time.

Meanwhile, the state continues to see a steady downward trend in the number of severe COVID cases.

The number of hospitalizations, patients in ICUs, and patients on ventilators have all dropped between 37.8% and 47.2% since peaking in the final week of September.

The number of hospitalizations is now 561; down by 46 over the past week. Since peaking at 1,012, hospitalizations have dropped by 451 (44.6%).

The number of patients in ICUs is now 184; down by 11 over the past week. Since peaking at 296, the number of patients in ICUs has dropped by 112 (37.8%).

The number of patients on ventilators is now 103; down by 12 over the past week. Since peaking at 195, the number of patients on ventilators has dropped by 92 (47.2%).

The County Alert System map now features six green counties (including Mason County), six yellow counties, eight gold counties, 25 orange counties, and 10 red counties.

Gov. Justice also reported that, per the West Virginia Department of Education, there are currently 41 school outbreaks in 19 counties with 630 confirmed cases.

Information provided by the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

Gov. Jim Justice at Wednesday’s press briefing is pictured alongside Babydog. The governor spoke about COVID-19 vaccinations for children across the state. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/11/web1_10.4-Jim.jpg Gov. Jim Justice at Wednesday’s press briefing is pictured alongside Babydog. The governor spoke about COVID-19 vaccinations for children across the state. Office of Gov. Jim Justice | Courtesy

