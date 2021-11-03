A family collection ‘100 years in the making’

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — From vintage decor to home furnishings to antiques and pieces of history, contents of the historic Holzer House are being auctioned off from the First Avenue home and Holzer family collection — a collection described as 100 years in the making.

The History

Charles E. Holzer, Sr., a resident surgeon, came to Gallipolis, Ohio in 1908. Holzer noticed the community’s need for a hospital, something Holzer started, after finishing his training and returning to Gallipolis in 1910, he opened a seven-bed hospital in 1913, according to the Ohio Historical Marker.

Holzer took a brief hiatus, closing the hospital to study in Europe. Returning in 1914, Holzer married Nurse Alma Vornholt and continued his practice. The First Avenue Holzer Hospital was created, giving southeast Ohio its first general hospital. In 1949, seven years before Holzer’s death, the Holzer family gave the hospital to the citizens of the five counties it served, to be administered by the Holzer Hospital Foundation.

Holzer Hospital moved to Jackson Pike in 1972, moving to 269 beds after outgrowing the First Avenue Location.

The Holzers have since lived in the Gallipolis area for more than 100 years. Holzer’s son, Charles E. Holzer, Jr. followed in his father’s footsteps practicing and expanding medicine in southeast Ohio while living in the First Street home with his wife, Roberta “Bobbi” Holzer and their five children.

Andrew Richmond, Wipiak Consulting and Appraisals, said the young Holzers acquired a number of things when Alma, wife of Charles Sr. passed.

The First Avenue home was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.

Bobbi (preceded in death by her husband who died in 1998) passed away in 2020 at Holzer Assisted Living and Richmond said the house has been maintained by the family for a number of years.

The Auction

The house is now setup with the Holzer family collection for interested buyers to come in and see what items are up for auction.

“She [Amy Holzer Irvin] spent a lot of time here,” Richmond said. “Cleaning and organizing, sorting though a lot of stuff.”

Richmond said there are three floors of items that will be auctioned off Monday, Nov. 8 at noon via an absentee and online auction. Prior to the Nov. 8 auction, there will be a public preview of sale Sunday, Nov. 7 from noon to 5 p.m.

There are over 400 lots of art, antiques, collectables, household goods and other treasures to be found in the home from collections across two generations.

A few items of interest include a Steinway Baby Grand Piano, handwritten copies of the first meeting minutes of the Ohio Company in Marietta and letters from an Alabama planter from 1845.

“A lot of the lots contain multiple items, so I would wager that there’s probably between two and 3,000 individual pieces,” Richmond said.

Richmond said there are suggested prices with each lot, but ultimately, people can bid anything.

The bidding platforms have been up for approximately three weeks and have crossed over to 400 bidders around the world.

A crew will be at the house Sunday to answer any questions and help with absentee bidding.

“People can leave absentee bids,” Richmond said. “So, the form they can fill out so they can leave bids on what they want, essentially to leave an absentee bid.”

Richmond said no one will be at the house the day of the auction, but will be bidding on behalf of online and absentee bidders and keeping record to invoice winners afterwards.

The Holzer House is located at 525 First Avenue Gallipolis, Ohio.

For more information about the auction, including viewing the sale catalog, visit

www.historicholzerauction.com.

A set of "Medical Practice for surgery books" are available from the Holzer collection. A number of books from the Holzer's personal collection are available for purchase at the Nov. 8 auction. Pamphlets and original handwritten minutes from the first meeting of the Ohio Company in Marietta. Beverly, Massachusetts Sampler completed by Anna Dodge, dated 1803; silk on silk on "linsey-woolsey" is pictured. A number of home furnishings are available in the Holzer House Auction, including this bedroom set and the vintage woven rugs. The Holzer House is open to the public prior to the Nov. 8 auction on Nov. 7 from noon to 4 p.m. The historic Holzer House located at 525 First Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio.

Contents of the historic Holzer Home

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

