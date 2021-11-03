Leon fundraiser to benefit scholarships

LEON — Leon Elementary PTO is hosting a dinner fundraiser, Nov. 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Leon Elementary to raise funds for the annual scholarship fund.

There has been 93 scholarships each in the amount of $500, given in 20 years, according to information recently sent to Ohio Valley Publishing.

“Leon PTO started in 2001, giving out scholarships to Leon students that graduate high school and go on to higher education the year they graduate high school,” the email stated. “We have had students go to school for a variety of careers: nurse, welders, diesel mechanic, beautician, teachers, pharmacy, law, dental assistant, business management, millwrights, military, physical therapy and many more.”

The organization is inviting everyone to come out and show support for Leon students.

Each meal is $7 and includes turkey, potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, roll, cookie and water.