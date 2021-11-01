Victim identified, arrest made in homicide investigation

LETART, W.Va. — An arrest has been made and victim identified in connection to the body found in the back of an abandoned vehicle along the 6000-block of Gill Ridge Road in the Letart, W.Va. area last week.

According to a news release from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the victim has been identified as Paul Wesley Matheny, 41, formerly of Leon, W.Va. Matheny’s body was found by a tree-trimming crew in the bed of a pickup truck Thursday afternoon, Oct. 28, according to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller. Miller also previously announced his office was investigating the case as a homicide.

Over the weekend, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office announced Anthony Ray Yester, 47, of Letart, W.Va., had been charged with first degree murder. Yester is currently being housed at the Western Regional Jail. He is being held without bond according to records with Mason County Magistrate Court.

The sheriff’s office expressed its appreciation to the West Virginia State Police Special Response team which assisted in the investigation.

Yester https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/11/web1_11.2-Yester-1.jpg Yester