A loveable dog named Samantha and an inside-loving feline named Maxie are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine.

Maxie is a sweet cat that hates being outside, including the screened porch area. She would rather spend her time curled up on a lap or playing with a fun toy. Those interested in bringing Maxie home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Samantha is a four-year-old boxer/lab mix with a docked tail. She is sweet and affectionate and always happy to see everyone that walks in. Samantha would make a great friend to someone. Those interested in bringing Samantha home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.