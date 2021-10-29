Wahama NHS ‘trunk-or-treat’ event

The Wahama High School National Honor Society sponsored a trunk-or-treat event at the school on Wednesday evening with over 600 children receiving candy and treats, according to school officials. Pictured is a little firefighter receiving candy from Crystal Marshall, whose vehicle was decorated like Cookie Monster from Sesame Street.
The West Virginia State Farm Museum also took part in the trunk-or-treat, dressed as a farmer and a cow.
