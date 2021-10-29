Posted on by

Wahama NHS ‘trunk-or-treat’ event


The Wahama High School National Honor Society sponsored a trunk-or-treat event at the school on Wednesday evening with over 600 children receiving candy and treats, according to school officials. Pictured is a little firefighter receiving candy from Crystal Marshall, whose vehicle was decorated like Cookie Monster from Sesame Street.

The Wahama High School National Honor Society sponsored a trunk-or-treat event at the school on Wednesday evening with over 600 children receiving candy and treats, according to school officials. Pictured is a little firefighter receiving candy from Crystal Marshall, whose vehicle was decorated like Cookie Monster from Sesame Street.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

The West Virginia State Farm Museum also took part in the trunk-or-treat, dressed as a farmer and a cow.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

The Wahama High School National Honor Society sponsored a trunk-or-treat event at the school on Wednesday evening with over 600 children receiving candy and treats, according to school officials. Pictured is a little firefighter receiving candy from Crystal Marshall, whose vehicle was decorated like Cookie Monster from Sesame Street.

The West Virginia State Farm Museum also took part in the trunk-or-treat, dressed as a farmer and a cow.

The Wahama High School National Honor Society sponsored a trunk-or-treat event at the school on Wednesday evening with over 600 children receiving candy and treats, according to school officials. Pictured is a little firefighter receiving candy from Crystal Marshall, whose vehicle was decorated like Cookie Monster from Sesame Street.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.30-Trunk-2.jpgThe Wahama High School National Honor Society sponsored a trunk-or-treat event at the school on Wednesday evening with over 600 children receiving candy and treats, according to school officials. Pictured is a little firefighter receiving candy from Crystal Marshall, whose vehicle was decorated like Cookie Monster from Sesame Street. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

The West Virginia State Farm Museum also took part in the trunk-or-treat, dressed as a farmer and a cow.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.30-Trunk1.jpgThe West Virginia State Farm Museum also took part in the trunk-or-treat, dressed as a farmer and a cow. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy