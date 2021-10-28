Board of Ed approves personnel, agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently met approving personnel and upcoming meeting dates.

The board approved Steve Richardson as an approved driver for the current school year, citing his driving record has been checked by the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

The placement of Maddie Lambert, Marshall University student to complete clinical hours was approved.

Out-of-state travel to Florida, April 9, 2022 to April 15, 2022, for Benjamin Loudin, Emily Hall, approved volunteers and Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJSHS) band members.

The board approved to “ratify the action” of Superintendent Keith Burdette’s suspension of an employee from PPJSHS for one day without pay on Oct. 8.

Point Pleasant Intermediate School (PPIS) teacher, Cheryl Meadows, was approved to move to virtual teacher/central office itinerant, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.

Employment of Amy Arrington was approved as a substitute nurse for the current school year.

Employment of Lauryn Feilds, Jennifer Townsend and Samantha Vanscoy as subsitute teachers for the current year were approved. Dianne Clark was approved for employment as a substitute speech language pathologist.

Ashton Elementary Custodian Bill Gay’s resignation due to retirement was approved.

PPJSHS secretary Leah Chapman moving to Ashton Elementary as secretary, effective January 12, 2022; PPIS secretary Tracy Diehl to Hannah Junior/Senior High School (HJSHS) as a cook was approved, effective Oct. 28. and PPJSHS Custodian Shawn Weethee moving to Beale Elementary as a custodian, effective January 12, 2022 were approved.

The bus route for Tim Davis, bus operator, was approved effectove Oct. 28.

The employment of Shirley Billings, substitute aide; Arden Painter, substitute mechanic and bus operator for the current year were approved.

The resignations of Shane Dunn, seventh grade boy’s basketball coach at PPJSHS and Tim Maloney, assistant varsity baseball coach and assistant varsity boy’s basketball coach at HJSHS effectove Oct. 13 were approved.

Employment of Mark Bell, virtual special education teacher; Elizabeth Saunders (Ashton Elementary) interventionalist; Adam Watson, mentor principal and Cherry Weikle, homebound/alternative education were approved on an as needed basis for the school year.

The employment of James Casto, assistant varsity/junior varsity wrestling coach (PPJSHS); John Polcyn, ninth grade assistant varsity basketball coach (PPJSHS); Scott Justus, junior varisty/assistant varsity basketball coach (PPJSHS); Logan Anderson, head junior high cheerleading coach (Wahama Junior/Senior High school-WJSHS) and Richard Grinstead, archery coach (WJSHS) were all approved.

A construction change with Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal to allow replacement of decking on Central Office roof was approved.

Ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements with a total of $1.1 million was approved. The ratification of two checks totalling $181.66 to two board members was also approved with the board members abstaining from voting for the check regarding to them.