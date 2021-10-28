‘Sweet Southern Soul’ opens in Pomeroy

POMEROY — Sweet Southern Soul Boutique, a new retail shop owned by Pomeroy native, Heather Fisher, has opened on Main Street in Pomeroy. The shop will also be hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday.

Located next to Dollar General, the new store offers clothing for men, women and children, as well as accessories, according to a press release about the new business.

“The mission is to make people feel confident and free to be themselves no matter what age, shape, or size,” stated the press release. “Heather truly hopes each person leaves the shop feeling better than when they walked through her doors, whether from a new outfit or just a chat and a cup of coffee. She loves her community and wants to build relationships as Pomeroy is not just a place of business to her; but it is also her home, too.”

Sweet Southern Soul Boutique is open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and closed on Sunday. The store can be reached at 740-444-5259 or find them on Facebook at Sweet Southern Soul Boutique.

Sweet Southern Soul Boutique’s grand opening and ribbon cutting event this Saturday, Oct. 30, begins at 11 a.m. and will include light refreshments and giveaways, including a $50 Gift Certificate, swag, and other in-store specials throughout the day.

The shop will also be participating in Pomeroy’s Christmas Open House on Monday, Nov. 1 and will have specials throughout the day with a “Grand Prize Giveaway” of a “One Year Shopping Spree.” The hours for the open house will be 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

As previously reported by the Sentinel, now in its nineteenth year, the Pomeroy Merchant’s Association and their annual, upcoming Christmas Open House on Monday, is the “official” kickoff to the holiday shopping season in Pomeroy. For additional info on the open house events, find Pomeroy Merchant’s Association on Facebook.

