Back-to-back champs

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team defeated the Scott Skyhawks 1-0 at home Tuesday evening in the Region IV Championship. This is the first time the Black Knights have been back-to-back regional champs. Pictured are team members and coaches after the victory at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field. More on the game inside this edition and online. The WVSSAC boys soccer tournament will begin on Friday, Nov. 5, in Beckley. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.28-Champs.jpg The Point Pleasant boys soccer team defeated the Scott Skyhawks 1-0 at home Tuesday evening in the Region IV Championship. This is the first time the Black Knights have been back-to-back regional champs. Pictured are team members and coaches after the victory at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field. More on the game inside this edition and online. The WVSSAC boys soccer tournament will begin on Friday, Nov. 5, in Beckley. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports