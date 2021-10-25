Fall Festival fun

NEW HAVEN — Games, food, prizes and more were waiting for those attending the Town of New Haven Fall Festival on Saturday.

Believed to be the first ever such event for the town, it was held at the community center from 1 to 4 p.m.

Games, including a bean bag toss, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, feed the pumpkin and others were enjoyed by the children. Tickets were given out for each game that could later be cashed in for prizes. One hundred pumpkins were donated by Bob’s Market and Greenhouses, Inc. that were decorated with stickers to make mini jack o’lanterns. An artist was also on hand to paint the faces of the children into butterflies, goblins, and more.

Cake walks were featured every 15 minutes with music being provided by Deejay Kelsyn Spencer. Vendors encompassed the entire perimeter of the center offering their wares, such as painted slates, handcrafted wood items, and more. Employees of the Mason County Libraries were in attendance handing out free Halloween crafts, lunches, prizes and other items.

With the fall festival being held, the Halloween party that is normally at the fire station following trick-or-treat will not be held this year. Trick-or-treat is scheduled for Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Residents who do not have many children in their area are invited by the town to bring chairs and their candy to pass out on Fourth Street behind City National Bank. A portion of Fourth Street will be closed to traffic during trick-or-treat times.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The Town of New Haven held a Fall Festival Saturday at the community center with games, prizes, pumpkin decorating, and more. Pictured are children as they decorate pumpkins, donated by Bob’s Market and Greenhouses, with stickers. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.26-1.jpg The Town of New Haven held a Fall Festival Saturday at the community center with games, prizes, pumpkin decorating, and more. Pictured are children as they decorate pumpkins, donated by Bob’s Market and Greenhouses, with stickers. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Children attending the New Haven Fall Festival on Saturday at the town community center were given a ticket for each game they played. The tickets were later turned in to office worker Kelly Gilland, left, for prizes. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.26-2.jpg Children attending the New Haven Fall Festival on Saturday at the town community center were given a ticket for each game they played. The tickets were later turned in to office worker Kelly Gilland, left, for prizes. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy It was games galore at the New Haven Fall Festival on Saturday. Pictured are little ones as they try to throw the ball into the pumpkin buckets. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.26-3.jpg It was games galore at the New Haven Fall Festival on Saturday. Pictured are little ones as they try to throw the ball into the pumpkin buckets. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Face painting was a popular attraction at the New Haven Fall Festival on Saturday. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.26-4.jpg Face painting was a popular attraction at the New Haven Fall Festival on Saturday. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Employees of the Mason County Libraries attended the New Haven Fall Festival and handed out free Halloween crafts, lunches, dental care packets and more. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.26-5.jpg Employees of the Mason County Libraries attended the New Haven Fall Festival and handed out free Halloween crafts, lunches, dental care packets and more. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy A game of pumpkin tic-tac-toe entertained many at the New Haven Fall Festival. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.26-6.jpg A game of pumpkin tic-tac-toe entertained many at the New Haven Fall Festival. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Colton Kauff, eight years old, was the proud winner of the first cake given away at the New Haven Fall Festival cake walk. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.26-7.jpg Colton Kauff, eight years old, was the proud winner of the first cake given away at the New Haven Fall Festival cake walk. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy The cake walks were fun for all ages at the New Haven Fall Festival. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.26-8.jpg The cake walks were fun for all ages at the New Haven Fall Festival. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Vendors of all sorts were set up at the New Haven Fall Festival. Pictured is a crafter as she shows off her handmade wooden crosses. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.26-9.jpg Vendors of all sorts were set up at the New Haven Fall Festival. Pictured is a crafter as she shows off her handmade wooden crosses. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy A bean bag toss drew many children at the New Haven Fall Festival. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.26-10.jpg A bean bag toss drew many children at the New Haven Fall Festival. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Vendors were set up around the perimeter of the New Haven Community Center when the town hosted a Fall Festival on Saturday. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.26-11.jpg Vendors were set up around the perimeter of the New Haven Community Center when the town hosted a Fall Festival on Saturday. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

New Haven hosts event

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

