Town of Mason addresses B&O tax increase

MASON — Some business owners, as well as landlords in Mason will see an increase in their business and occupation taxes beginning January 1, it was decided at the most recent town council meeting.

Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Sarah Stover, Jill Nelson, Steve Ohlinger, Bob Reed and Barry Taylor.

Council members approved the first reading of an amendment to the B&O ordinance, which will raise the tax for the first time in over 20 years. The reading was approved by a 4-1 vote.

Set to increase will be retailers from 20 to 35 cents per $100 of sales; wholesalers, 10 to 15 cents; contracting, $1.00 to $1.10; amusement, 25 to 30 cents; services, 35 to 55 cents; rentals (landlords), 35 to 50 cents; and banking, 50 to 55 cents. The second reading will be held at the Nov. 4 meeting.

Also during the meeting, a resident reported there are golf carts being driven on the sidewalks and running pedestrians off. Police Chief Colton McKinney said sidewalks are for pedestrians, and golf carts, ATVs and other ride-ons should be on the shoulders of the road.

In other action, the council:

Heard updates from Nelson and Taylor regarding recreational events;

Agreed to make payments to Triad Engineering for work already completed on the proposed Clifton water project;

Heard from Chief McKinney that the police department is buying a lockout kit to assist motorists;

Approved two building permits, one for Richard Redman to tear down a garage, and one for Donna Dennis to repair a fence;

Heard a report from the mayor that all 12 business signs available on the “Welcome to Mason” sign have been spoken for;

Offered Sgt. Tyler Doss a monetary incentive to extend his contract;

Agreed to equipment repairs for three items at a total of $6,650;

Heard a report from the mayor that information and photos are being accepted from Mason veterans for a project; and,

Agreed to purchase a website for $114 annually.

