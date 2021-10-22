Training prepares local firefighters

Last week, firefighters with the Gallipolis Fire Department, along with colleagues from the Point Pleasant Fire Department, did training exercises on vehicle extrication tactics. Pictured are scenes from the training with members of both departments – the two often provide mutual aid for the other, when needed. October is Fire Prevention Month across the country with many departments also visiting local schools to educate children on fire safety.

