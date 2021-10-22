Record breaking ‘Block the Door’ event

POINT PLEASANT — Students at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJ/SHS) recently broke their own record by collecting 10,000 non-perishable food items for the third annual Block the Door food drive, which wrapped up during Homecoming Week.

Students beat last year’s totals by 2,000 items and collected 4,000 items more than the inaugural year of the event in 2019.

As previously noted by school officials, the goal for the students was to collect enough cans to completely (theoretically) barricade a teacher’s door. During the first year, it was reported if the students accomplished this challenge, then that teacher’s class was canceled for the entire day and the students were able to participate in fun activities for that class period. Students collected the food items for their homeroom classrooms.

The non-perishable food items are donated to the school’s food pantry, as well as pantries at the Point Pleasant Intermediate School and Jackson Avenue Baptist Church.

Students at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJ/SHS) recently broke their own record by collecting 10,000 non-perishable food items for the third annual Block the Door food drive. PPJ/SHS students are pictured with just some of the items collected. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.23-KIds.jpg Students at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJ/SHS) recently broke their own record by collecting 10,000 non-perishable food items for the third annual Block the Door food drive. PPJ/SHS students are pictured with just some of the items collected. PPJ/SHS | Courtesy As previously noted by school officials, the goal for the students was to collect enough cans to completely (theoretically) barricade a teacher’s door and then donate to local food pantries. Pictured are food items stacked in one homeroom classroom at PPJ/SHS. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.23-Kids-2.jpg As previously noted by school officials, the goal for the students was to collect enough cans to completely (theoretically) barricade a teacher’s door and then donate to local food pantries. Pictured are food items stacked in one homeroom classroom at PPJ/SHS. PPJ/SHS | Courtesy