Special Saturday adoption hours
The shelter will have special extended hours today, Saturday, Oct. 23 from noon to 4 p.m., giving an extra opportunity for adopters to find a new friend. The shelter’s normal hours of operation are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
A lovable cat named Jazzy and a sweet pup named Snow White are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine.
