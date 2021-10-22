The shelter will have special extended hours today, Saturday, Oct. 23 from noon to 4 p.m., giving an extra opportunity for adopters to find a new friend. The shelter’s normal hours of operation are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

A lovable cat named Jazzy and a sweet pup named Snow White are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine.

Snow White is a sweet and friendly female lab mix. She is two-and-a-half years old. Snow White came to the shelter in May. She gets along with other dogs and does not mind cats. Those interested in bringing Snow White home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. The shelter will have special extended hours Saturday, Oct. 23 from noon to 4 p.m. for adoptions.

Jazzy is a loving cat who is spayed. She is two-to-three years old and would love to be sitting in a lap. Those interested in bringing Jazzy home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. The shelter will have special extended hours Saturday, Oct. 23 from noon to 4 p.m. for adoptions.

Staff Report