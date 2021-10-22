A boost for Hannan’s band program

ASHTON — The Hannan Junior/Senior High School band recently received a boost to their program thanks to the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) and the Save the Music Foundation.

“The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, through a partnership with the Save The Music Foundation and matching monetary donors, is able to award grants for new musical instruments to any traditional West Virginia public elementary or middle school that has a certified music teacher and wants to build its instrumental music program,” according to a recent press release.

“The Save The Music Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to ensuring that music instruction is a core component to a complete education. Since 1997, the foundation has partnered with more than 1,960 public schools in 233 school districts, giving 2.6 million children the tools and confidence to excel in academics and in life,” the press release further stated.

Hannan was one of five middle school band programs in the state to receive the award.

The band was awarded $40k to help provide and improve musical instruments and other program materials.

Randall Reid-Smith, curator of WVDACH and Chiho Feindler, chief program officer for Save the Music Foundation presented the awards to each band director and band.

“We’re getting $40,000 worth of instruments, new music stands and educational materials,” Reid-Smith said.

Hannan’s band performed a piece before the check was presented.

“West Virginia is the only state that we get to claim statewide partnership,” Feindler said. “We as an organization believe that having music education is an essential part of the school day, you want to make sure that the students have a right and also the means to make music.”

Feindler encouraged students to continue performing and encourage their friends to join.

“I play the drums because I like to make a lot of noise,” said one eighth grader.

The eighth grader said he has struggled focusing on new things and that sometimes people think he is “not trying hard enough.” That was until he met John Carlisle, band director.

The student said he struggled but Carlisle never gave up on him. Carlisle encouraged the student through an instrument change and on the drums, which he said he “loved.”

“Can you imagine the impact this is going to have on your band and these kinds of instruments rolling in…,” said Keith Burdette, superintendent. “I know for many students, this is one of the reasons you come to school. For many kids this is the reason these types of activities that bring and encourage you to come to school. So, I know the vital part it plays in your education right now.”

The band performed a new piece they had been working on before the closing of the ceremony.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Randall Reid-Smith, curator The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History presented the grant check to Principal Tammy Burns, Band Director John Carlisle, Superintendent Keith Burdette, Mason County School Board Vice-President Rhonda Tennant. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0037.jpg Randall Reid-Smith, curator The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History presented the grant check to Principal Tammy Burns, Band Director John Carlisle, Superintendent Keith Burdette, Mason County School Board Vice-President Rhonda Tennant. Brittany Hively | OVP

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow or on Twitter @britthively or reach her at (740) 444-4303 ext 2555.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow or on Twitter @britthively or reach her at (740) 444-4303 ext 2555.