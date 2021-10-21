Wahama’s young royals

MASON — The Wahama High School Cheerleaders are sponsoring a Little Miss and Mister Wahama pageant, with the winners to be announced Saturday during halftime of the football game.

Boys vying for Mister Wahama include Bentely Neal, 8, son of Charlie and Kasey Neal; Jaxson Adkinson, 5, son of Robert and Andrea Gibbs; Axyle Hayburn, 5, son of Isaiah Hayburn and Macalia Board; Darryen Hayburn, 3, son of Isaiah Hayburn and Macalia Board.

Girls competing for Miss Wahama are Brooke Noel Engle, 4, daughter of Heath and Marsha Engle; Jocelyn Saxon, 6, daughter of William “Bill” Saxon and Andrea Gibbs; Alayna Stone, 4, daughter of Rex and Brittany Stone; Lacie Derenburger, 5, daughter of Nathan Derenberger and Rachel Goodnite; and RaeAnn Ohlinger, 8, daughter of Ray and Leigh Ann Ohlinger.

