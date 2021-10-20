Considering a new location

NEW HAVEN — Members of the New Haven Town Council moved forward with the possible purchase of a building to be used as the new town hall at their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Colton McKinney, Steve Carpenter, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., and Roy Dale Grimm. Absent was member Jessica Rickard.

The council agreed to get an appraisal and later a structural inspection of the building located next to the present town hall, previously housing a dental office. Mayor Serevicz said the owner has offered the building to the town for $50,000.

The mayor said plans would include moving the town, water, and sewer offices, as well as the police department to the larger building. The building is already handicap accessible, and a drive-up window would be installed for residents to make payments.

He added funds to purchase the building could come from the American Rescue Plan money the town has received. Serevicz estimated an additional $50,000 would be spent on a new roof, the drive-up window, hardwood floors, and security. The present town hall would be razed and made into a parking lot for employees and customers.

Council members voted during the meeting to pay for an appraisal as the first step.

Also during the meeting, it was decided that the residents wanting to participate in extra trash pickup on the last Thursday of each month must call the town hall at 304-882-3203 to be placed on a list. The extra trash fee will be added to the water bill. In addition, those working the garbage route will be taking photos of the trash load.

These measures came following residents having extra pickup and then arguing they didn’t have enough to be charged the extra fee. It was noted one resident had 31 bags of trash at their curbside.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report from Benson, and employees Kelly Gilland and Teresa Gibbs, on a state training they attended;

Approved a purchase order for $422 for water and sewer department supplies;

Heard a report from the mayor that it is believed there is approximately $30,000 in the water project contingency, and he would like to purchase a snow blower attachment with a portion of the funds;

Heard an update on the Town of Hartford regarding their failure to tap onto the new water system in New Haven as agreed; and,

Heard a system update from the owners of Appalachian Software regarding utility billing and bank reconciliation.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The New Haven Town Council voted Monday evening to take the first step in the possible purchase of the former dental office, left, which is located next door to the town hall. The office will become the new home of the city building and police department, and the present town hall will be razed and used for parking. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.20-NHCouncil.jpg The New Haven Town Council voted Monday evening to take the first step in the possible purchase of the former dental office, left, which is located next door to the town hall. The office will become the new home of the city building and police department, and the present town hall will be razed and used for parking. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.