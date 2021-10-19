Kicking off ‘Homecoming’

POINT PLEASANT — Students at Point Pleasant Junior-Senior High School have been celebrating Homecoming this week with a variety of activities.

The week began with students decorating the school hallways. Dress-up days are being held each day and include get up and go, character, western, generations and spirit. Lunchtime games and a powderpuff football game were also on tap. On Thursday, students will “Block the Doors” with food items that will then be donated to a local charity.

The week will climax on Friday when the school will parade through town, hold a pep rally, play the Homecoming football game, and crown a queen.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the school. It will turn right at 28th Street, go to Lincoln Avenue, and turn onto 22nd Street, coming to the stoplight. From there, the parade will return to the school along the main road. After returning to school, the students will hold a pep rally.

The football game will begin at 7:30 p.m. against the Man Hillbillies. At halftime, one of three senior candidates will be crowned queen – Chloe Lambert, Bella Shaw, or Chelsea Supple. Attendants are Jenna Cunningham, junior; Khloie Peck, sophomore; and Isabella Patterson, freshman.

One of three eighth grade attendants, Lilly Kemp, Lyndee Taylor or Alexa Tolliver, will be crowned princess at the Wednesday junior high football game. Emilee Leach is the seventh grade attendant.

The week will end with a semi-formal dance on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Week of activities underway at PPHS