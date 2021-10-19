New Haven to host Fall Festival Saturday

NEW HAVEN, W.Va. — The Town of New Haven will host a Fall Festival on Saturday at the town’s community center.

Set for 1 to 4 p.m., the festival will feature games, food, vendors and music.

There will be many games for the children to play, including a bean bag toss, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, and others. Tickets will be given out that can be cashed in for prizes. There will be pumpkin decorating, with the decorations being supplied by the town and pumpkins donated by Bob’s Market and Greenhouses, Inc.

For all ages, a cake walk will be featured every 15 minutes. Vendors will be offering crafts and baked items for sale. Kelsyn Spencer will be providing music for the event.

The Broken Bread Catering food trailer will be set up with food to sell, and the town will also be selling hotdogs and chips.

With the debut of the town fall festival, the Halloween party that is normally held following trick-or-treat at the fire station will not be held this year. Trick-or-treat is scheduled for Oct. 28 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Residents who do not have many children in their area are invited by the town to bring chairs and their candy to pass out on Fourth Street behind City National Bank. A portion of Fourth Street will be closed to traffic during trick-or-treat times.

For more information, contact the town hall at 304-882-3203.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

