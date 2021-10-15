A weekend in Rio

This year’s Bob Evans Festival held a plethora of children’s activities including three large corn kernal pits.

This year’s Bob Evans Festival held a plethora of children’s activities including three large corn kernal pits. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0780.jpg This year’s Bob Evans Festival held a plethora of children’s activities including three large corn kernal pits. Brittany Hively | OVP Rockets over Rio commenced after last Saturday’s Bob Evans Farm Festival events. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_4009.jpg Rockets over Rio commenced after last Saturday’s Bob Evans Farm Festival events. Brittany Hively | OVP Rockets over Rio commenced after last Saturday’s Bob Evans Farm Festival events. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_4030.jpg Rockets over Rio commenced after last Saturday’s Bob Evans Farm Festival events. Brittany Hively | OVP Rio Grande Mayor Matt Easter said this year’s Rockets over Rio was the “largest” one to date. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_4080.jpg Rio Grande Mayor Matt Easter said this year’s Rockets over Rio was the “largest” one to date. Brittany Hively | OVP Several exhibits offered the opportunity to pet various farm animals at the recent Bob Evans Farm Festival. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0700.jpg Several exhibits offered the opportunity to pet various farm animals at the recent Bob Evans Farm Festival. Brittany Hively | OVP Children were able to see animals up close during the Bob Evans Farm Festival events. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0709.jpg Children were able to see animals up close during the Bob Evans Farm Festival events. Brittany Hively | OVP The Bob Evans Festival had several activities for attendees last weekend, including stilts. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0724.jpg The Bob Evans Festival had several activities for attendees last weekend, including stilts. Brittany Hively | OVP Thousands of people gathered for the 50th annual Bob Evans Farm Festival last weekend in Rio Grande. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0738.jpg Thousands of people gathered for the 50th annual Bob Evans Farm Festival last weekend in Rio Grande. Brittany Hively | OVP Several local food vendors setup at the Bob Evans Farm Festival, including Beekeeping and Honey. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0739.jpg Several local food vendors setup at the Bob Evans Farm Festival, including Beekeeping and Honey. Brittany Hively | OVP Stihl Pro Chainsaw Carving put on various shows of carvers working on new art pieces at last weekend’s Bob Evan’s Farm Festival. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0750.jpg Stihl Pro Chainsaw Carving put on various shows of carvers working on new art pieces at last weekend’s Bob Evan’s Farm Festival. Brittany Hively | OVP Attendees were able to play various “old-fashioned” games throughout the weekend of the Bob Evans Festival. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0777.jpg Attendees were able to play various “old-fashioned” games throughout the weekend of the Bob Evans Festival. Brittany Hively | OVP The 50th annual Bob Evans Festival had an area of carnival rides for attendees to ride. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0787.jpg The 50th annual Bob Evans Festival had an area of carnival rides for attendees to ride. Brittany Hively | OVP Horseback riding around the horse arena was available for those visiting the Bob Evans Festival last weekend. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0694.jpg Horseback riding around the horse arena was available for those visiting the Bob Evans Festival last weekend. Brittany Hively | OVP The 50th annual Bob Evans Festival welcomed visitors from all over the Ohio Valley area to expereince all the festival has to offer. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0745.jpg The 50th annual Bob Evans Festival welcomed visitors from all over the Ohio Valley area to expereince all the festival has to offer. Brittany Hively | OVP Tents were set up with artists of all kinds selling and creating their art pieces for visitors at the Bob Evans Farm Festival. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0759.jpg Tents were set up with artists of all kinds selling and creating their art pieces for visitors at the Bob Evans Farm Festival. Brittany Hively | OVP