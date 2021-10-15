Posted on by

A weekend in Rio


Scenes from Bob Evans Farm Festival, Rockets Over Rio

This year’s Bob Evans Festival held a plethora of children’s activities including three large corn kernal pits.

This year’s Bob Evans Festival held a plethora of children’s activities including three large corn kernal pits.


Brittany Hively | OVP

Rockets over Rio commenced after last Saturday’s Bob Evans Farm Festival events.


Brittany Hively | OVP

Rockets over Rio commenced after last Saturday’s Bob Evans Farm Festival events.


Brittany Hively | OVP

Rio Grande Mayor Matt Easter said this year’s Rockets over Rio was the “largest” one to date.


Brittany Hively | OVP

Several exhibits offered the opportunity to pet various farm animals at the recent Bob Evans Farm Festival.


Brittany Hively | OVP

Children were able to see animals up close during the Bob Evans Farm Festival events.


Brittany Hively | OVP

The Bob Evans Festival had several activities for attendees last weekend, including stilts.


Brittany Hively | OVP

Thousands of people gathered for the 50th annual Bob Evans Farm Festival last weekend in Rio Grande.


Brittany Hively | OVP

Several local food vendors setup at the Bob Evans Farm Festival, including Beekeeping and Honey.


Brittany Hively | OVP

Stihl Pro Chainsaw Carving put on various shows of carvers working on new art pieces at last weekend’s Bob Evan’s Farm Festival.


Brittany Hively | OVP

Attendees were able to play various “old-fashioned” games throughout the weekend of the Bob Evans Festival.


Brittany Hively | OVP

The 50th annual Bob Evans Festival had an area of carnival rides for attendees to ride.


Brittany Hively | OVP

Horseback riding around the horse arena was available for those visiting the Bob Evans Festival last weekend.


Brittany Hively | OVP

The 50th annual Bob Evans Festival welcomed visitors from all over the Ohio Valley area to expereince all the festival has to offer.


Brittany Hively | OVP

Tents were set up with artists of all kinds selling and creating their art pieces for visitors at the Bob Evans Farm Festival.


Brittany Hively | OVP

This year’s Bob Evans Festival held a plethora of children’s activities including three large corn kernal pits.

Rockets over Rio commenced after last Saturday’s Bob Evans Farm Festival events.

Rockets over Rio commenced after last Saturday’s Bob Evans Farm Festival events.

Rio Grande Mayor Matt Easter said this year’s Rockets over Rio was the “largest” one to date.

Several exhibits offered the opportunity to pet various farm animals at the recent Bob Evans Farm Festival.

Children were able to see animals up close during the Bob Evans Farm Festival events.

The Bob Evans Festival had several activities for attendees last weekend, including stilts.

Thousands of people gathered for the 50th annual Bob Evans Farm Festival last weekend in Rio Grande.

Several local food vendors setup at the Bob Evans Farm Festival, including Beekeeping and Honey.

Stihl Pro Chainsaw Carving put on various shows of carvers working on new art pieces at last weekend’s Bob Evan’s Farm Festival.

Attendees were able to play various “old-fashioned” games throughout the weekend of the Bob Evans Festival.

The 50th annual Bob Evans Festival had an area of carnival rides for attendees to ride.

Horseback riding around the horse arena was available for those visiting the Bob Evans Festival last weekend.

The 50th annual Bob Evans Festival welcomed visitors from all over the Ohio Valley area to expereince all the festival has to offer.

Tents were set up with artists of all kinds selling and creating their art pieces for visitors at the Bob Evans Farm Festival.

This year’s Bob Evans Festival held a plethora of children’s activities including three large corn kernal pits.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0780.jpgThis year’s Bob Evans Festival held a plethora of children’s activities including three large corn kernal pits. Brittany Hively | OVP

Rockets over Rio commenced after last Saturday’s Bob Evans Farm Festival events.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_4009.jpgRockets over Rio commenced after last Saturday’s Bob Evans Farm Festival events. Brittany Hively | OVP

Rockets over Rio commenced after last Saturday’s Bob Evans Farm Festival events.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_4030.jpgRockets over Rio commenced after last Saturday’s Bob Evans Farm Festival events. Brittany Hively | OVP

Rio Grande Mayor Matt Easter said this year’s Rockets over Rio was the “largest” one to date.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_4080.jpgRio Grande Mayor Matt Easter said this year’s Rockets over Rio was the “largest” one to date. Brittany Hively | OVP

Several exhibits offered the opportunity to pet various farm animals at the recent Bob Evans Farm Festival.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0700.jpgSeveral exhibits offered the opportunity to pet various farm animals at the recent Bob Evans Farm Festival. Brittany Hively | OVP

Children were able to see animals up close during the Bob Evans Farm Festival events.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0709.jpgChildren were able to see animals up close during the Bob Evans Farm Festival events. Brittany Hively | OVP

The Bob Evans Festival had several activities for attendees last weekend, including stilts.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0724.jpgThe Bob Evans Festival had several activities for attendees last weekend, including stilts. Brittany Hively | OVP

Thousands of people gathered for the 50th annual Bob Evans Farm Festival last weekend in Rio Grande.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0738.jpgThousands of people gathered for the 50th annual Bob Evans Farm Festival last weekend in Rio Grande. Brittany Hively | OVP

Several local food vendors setup at the Bob Evans Farm Festival, including Beekeeping and Honey.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0739.jpgSeveral local food vendors setup at the Bob Evans Farm Festival, including Beekeeping and Honey. Brittany Hively | OVP

Stihl Pro Chainsaw Carving put on various shows of carvers working on new art pieces at last weekend’s Bob Evan’s Farm Festival.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0750.jpgStihl Pro Chainsaw Carving put on various shows of carvers working on new art pieces at last weekend’s Bob Evan’s Farm Festival. Brittany Hively | OVP

Attendees were able to play various “old-fashioned” games throughout the weekend of the Bob Evans Festival.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0777.jpgAttendees were able to play various “old-fashioned” games throughout the weekend of the Bob Evans Festival. Brittany Hively | OVP

The 50th annual Bob Evans Festival had an area of carnival rides for attendees to ride.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0787.jpgThe 50th annual Bob Evans Festival had an area of carnival rides for attendees to ride. Brittany Hively | OVP

Horseback riding around the horse arena was available for those visiting the Bob Evans Festival last weekend.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0694.jpgHorseback riding around the horse arena was available for those visiting the Bob Evans Festival last weekend. Brittany Hively | OVP

The 50th annual Bob Evans Festival welcomed visitors from all over the Ohio Valley area to expereince all the festival has to offer.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0745.jpgThe 50th annual Bob Evans Festival welcomed visitors from all over the Ohio Valley area to expereince all the festival has to offer. Brittany Hively | OVP

Tents were set up with artists of all kinds selling and creating their art pieces for visitors at the Bob Evans Farm Festival.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0759.jpgTents were set up with artists of all kinds selling and creating their art pieces for visitors at the Bob Evans Farm Festival. Brittany Hively | OVP
Scenes from Bob Evans Farm Festival, Rockets Over Rio