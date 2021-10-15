A sweet and loving pup named Scotty and an affectionate and gorgeous feline named Fiona are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine.

Fiona is a 7 lb. 12 oz. gray tabby with orange on her face and a white chin. Fiona loves staring out the window and will make a great friend to someone. Those interested in bring Fiona home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Scotty is a full-grown collie/shelter mix that came to the shelter in July. He is good with cats and does well on a leash. Scotty is scared being in the shelter, but does great when taken outside of it. Scotty will turn one on Oct. 25. Those interested in Scotty as a best friend may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.