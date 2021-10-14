Main Street survey available

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — In an effort to better support local businesses and capitalize on potential opportunities, Main Street Point Pleasant is asking residents to complete a brief market survey.

The survey is being carried out in partnership with Main Street West Virginia and the Downtown Professionals Network (DPN).

According to a recent memorandum, the survey will “help lay out priorities for business development, expansion, and recruitment. The data collected through this brief survey will help us better support our local businesses and capitalize on prime opportunities to come out of COVID stronger than ever.”

The DPN uses local consumer preferences and insights to help “identify and profile top candidates for expansion and recruitment,” the memorandum said. This gives organizers and business owners a better idea of which direction is needed for “specific product lines, menus and services, amenities and special features and other distinguishing traits,” while also providing “valuable insights and support for local entrepreneurs and existing businesses that might have opportunities to reposition themselves in the marketplace or expand to increase their market share.”

Main Street Point Pleasant is asking everyone in both Mason County and Gallia County, Ohio to complete the survey, stating the interest in the effort of bringing the restaurants and shops to downtown that residents want to see.

The survey is currently open and will remain available until Tuesday, Oct. 19. The estimated survey time is five minutes. Community members can find the survey at https://4eyes.io/s/2k4kz/ or by scanning the QR code with their phone.

