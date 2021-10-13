Governor announces final round of sweepstakes winners

CHARLESTON — This week, Gov. Jim Justice announced five West Virginia students each won a full-ride college scholarship through the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” vaccination sweepstakes. A full list of the final round of sweepstakes winners was also reported.

Locally, Joseph Littlepage of Point Pleasant, was announced as one of the scholarship winners.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, this week, Justice visited Scott High School in Boone County, where he announced that Ashley Dingess of Jeffrey had also been drawn as one of this week’s scholarship winners.

Then, Gov. Justice and Babydog made their way to Hurricane High School in Putnam County, where he announced that Connor Reece of Hurricane had also been drawn as one of this week’s scholarship winners.

Later, the Governor and Babydog stopped by Andrew Jackson Middle School in Kanawha County, where he announced that Karlee Baisden of Charleston had been drawn as yet another one of this week’s scholarship winners.

While at Andrew Jackson Middle School, the Governor also recognized one of Baisden’s schoolmates – Samuel Smith – who was also named as a Babydog sweepstakes scholarship winner three weeks ago.

Katelyn Lambert of Harrisville was also announced as a scholarship winner.

The full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state includes room and board, tuition, and books. The prize is valued at over $100,000.

Also this week, Gov. Justice and Babydog met up with Steven Stover of Mabscott, surprising him with the keys to a brand new top-of-the-line zero-turn lawn mower; a 61” Bad Boy Rebel 747cc with a Kohler engine.

Last week, Gov. Justice announced that SSgt Michael Beall – a firefighter with the West Virginia Air National Guard’s 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg and the Martinsburg VA Medical Center – had won a new Corvette in this round of the sweepstakes. The special announcement was made at the Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop – the largest car show in West Virginia.

In all, the 25 prize awardees announced this week mark the sixth and final set of winners in “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”

A full list of the latest round of winners are:

Full Ride College Scholarship Winners — Karlee Baisden, Charleston; Ashley Dingess, Jeffrey; Katelyn Lambert, Harrisville; Joseph Littlepage, Point Pleasant; Connor Reece, Hurricane.

2021 Corvette Winner — Michael Beall, Hedgesville (announced last Friday).

Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner — Janice Robinette, Morgantown.

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner — Jennifer Goldcamp, Morgantown.

Free Gas for 10 Years Winners — Vickie Kuhn, Danville; Denver Logue, Bluefield.

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners —David Robinson, Williamstown; Kimberly Tharp, Romney.

Zero-Turn Lawn Mower Winners — Nancy Martin, Ellenboro; Steven Stover, Mabscott.

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners — Johnathon Bailey, Charleston; Hulse Budd, Huntington ; Randall Keplinger, Petersburg.

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners — Brandi Corbitt, Dry Fork; Jill Ennis, St. Albans; Kenneth Kerns, Kenna.

Ski Resort Season Passes Winners — Kayla Corley, Fairmont; John Gorby, Moundsville; Robin Helmick, Ronceverte; Mark McCoy, Wheeling; Polly Obugene, Beckley.

Information provided by the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

Gov. Jim Justice, and Babydog, are pictured at Hurricane High School earlier this week.