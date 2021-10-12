New Haven discusses water testing results

NEW HAVEN — Results of the latest water testing by the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health were presented when members of the New Haven Town Council held their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Jessica Rickard, Colton McKinney, Steve Carpenter, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr. and Roy Dale Grimm.

The results of the latest sampling came after a Third Street resident complained about the quality of his water. The state official included a sample from the man’s home, and it was reported that all samples collected within the distribution system produced results of both iron and manganese as “non-detectable.”

The mayor expressed his frustration, adding he is tired of hearing or seeing on social media that the water is causing medical issues or is contaminated. Employee Buzzy Duncan said the water is tested daily, and it is tested by the state once a month.

Chris Zerkle of the West Virginia State Police attended at the mayor’s request to address a second resident’s complaint. The resident reported a police officer had a civilian riding with him, and also stated officers should not be allowed to speak to females at night.

Zerkle said any police agency can have a ride-along program. He said with the state police, a person must fill out a form saying the agency will not be held liable. Zerkle added his agency encourages ride-alongs.

As far as a person approaching an officer after dark, Zerkle asked how the individual complaining would know what was being said. Zerkle also said, the female could have been telling the officer about a serious situation.

In other action, the council:

Issued building permits to Shirley McDaniel for a new construction, and to Dakota Imboden for a garage remodel;

Agreed to hire Kendall Roush, certified police officer, for one night a week at $15 per hour;

Approved job descriptions as written by employee Kelly Gilland, and as requested by the auditor;

Discussed the stray cats in town;

Received a letter from the IRS, fining the town $34,178.51 because Social Security was not paid for employees during the previous administration;

Set Oct. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. for a fall festival at the community center, and Oct. 28 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for trick-or-treat;

Set Oct. 10 as the day employees will flush fire hydrants;

Heard a report from the mayor that he is planning to bill the state highway department for filling potholes on Midway Drive;

Reported a formal complaint has been filed with the Public Service Commission against the Town of Hartford for failure to tap into the New Haven upgraded water system; and,

Discussed getting new “Welcome to New Haven” signs.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

