Moose raises funds for Nurse Honor Guard

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 hosted the Nurse Honor Guard of Ohio Valley at the recent charity bingo event.

“Nurse Honor Guards pays homage to individuals who have dedicated their lives to the nursing profession,” said Jan Holcomb, Nurse Honor Guard of Ohio Valley president, in a recent press release. “Members of the Nurse Honor Guard attend the funeral or memorial services and perform a memorable Nightingale Tribute to commemorate the life of the deceased nurse and their dedication to their profession.”

Through donated money and prizes from local businesses and community members, the lodge was able to donate $2,900 to the Nurse Honor Guard.

Prior to the bingo games, the Lodge donated $225, the Moose women donated $50 and Tommy Mayes, new building owner, donated $200.

With prize items collected by the Nurse Honor Guard, three prize games were played and two additional games will be played on the regular Friday bingo night with proceeds also going to the Nurse Honor Guard.

The Moose Lodge will welcome the Point Pleasant Women’s Club (GFWC) in a joint effort to raise money for Lily’s Place in Huntington, West Virginia.

The mission of Lily’s Place “is to provide medical care to infants suffering from Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) and offer non-judgmental support,education and counseling services to families and caregivers. Together we can create healthier families and help end the cycle of addiction,” according to their website.