Trick-or-treat times set in Mason Co.

MASON COUNTY — October 28 will be the day throughout the county when little ones don their costumes and gather candy.

Trick-or-treat will be held the following times in each town, as well as unincorporated areas:

Point Pleasant – 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.;

New Haven – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.;

Hartford – 6 to 7 p.m.;

Leon – 5 to 7 p.m.;

Mason – 6 to 7 p.m.;

Henderson – 7 to 9 p.m. for the Second Annual Trunk-or-Treat in the field beside the Henderson Community Building; and,

Unincorporated areas – 5 to 7 p.m. as set by the Mason County Commission.

All residents giving out candy are encouraged to leave their porch or outdoor lights on for the safety of the children.

In addition, the Town of Mason will hold “Halloween in the Park” immediately after trick-or-treat at 7 p.m. The event will take place at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park and will feature pumpkin decorating and outdoor movies. Those attending are asked to bring seating.

Earlier, on Oct. 23, the Fort Randolph Re-enactors and Friends will hold “Folklore and Fear Storytelling” at Fort Randolph in Krodel Park, Point Pleasant. The fort will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. with stories told at the hour and at the half-hour from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

The event is free, however a ticket must be presented for full access to several storytelling “stations,” where costumed reenactors will present spooky tales and creepy legends and lore. The tales are family friendly.

Only one ticket is needed per family or group of up to 15 people. Tickets can be obtained on the Facebook page “Fort Randolph Re-enactors and Friends.” Any existing COVID-19 guidelines at the time will be observed.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1756-5.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.