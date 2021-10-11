Search warrant executed

POMEROY — A news release sent by the office of Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood reported on the execution of a search warrant in Pomeroy on Friday.

Wood reports in the late evening hours of Friday, Oct. 8, agents with the Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant in the 100-block of Wolfe Drive in Pomeroy. The search warrant came after an investigation into alleged drug trafficking where multiple individuals were reportedly said to be allegedly dealing drugs from within the same residence, according to the news release.

Task Force Agents secured the search warrant and were assisted in the execution of the warrant by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Middleport Police Department, Pomeroy Police Department, and Syracuse Police Department.

Upon execution of the search warrant agents reportedly located a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, prescription drugs, marijuana, digital scales, drug abuse instruments and other drug paraphernalia, stated the news release.

“According to Task Force Agents, twelve individuals were located inside of the residence,” the news release further stated. “Multiple individuals were found to have warrants for their arrest and were transported to the Middleport Jail. Charges have been filed on Paul Wilson, 59, of Pomeroy for Possession of Methamphetamine and Trafficking in Methamphetamine.”

Wilson was taken to the Middleport Jail where he awaited his arraignment in Meigs County Court, according to the news release.

Sheriff Wood asks that anyone with information on reported drug trafficking in Meigs County to contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 740-992-4682. You can remain anonymous.

The Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe and Meigs Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of Post 84 of the Ohio State Highway Patrol; Washington, Monroe, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport and McConnelsville Police Departments; and the Washington, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Prosecutor’s Offices.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of the Major Crimes Task Force.

Wilson https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.12-Wilson.jpg Wilson