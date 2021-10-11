Posted on by

More from Wahama Homecoming


Wahama’s 2021 Homecoming Queen Michaela Hieronymus is pictured along with her escort Dalton Starkey at Friday’s football game.

Wahama’s 2021 Homecoming Queen Michaela Hieronymus is pictured along with her escort Dalton Starkey at Friday’s football game.


Colton Jeffries | OVP Sports

Michaela Hieronymus, left, was named the Wahama Homecoming Queen during halftime of the football game on Friday evening. She is pictured as she is crowned by Mary Roush, the 2020 queen.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Wahama’s 2021 Homecoming Queen Michaela Hieronymus is pictured along with her escort Dalton Starkey at Friday’s football game.

Michaela Hieronymus, left, was named the Wahama Homecoming Queen during halftime of the football game on Friday evening. She is pictured as she is crowned by Mary Roush, the 2020 queen.

Wahama’s 2021 Homecoming Queen Michaela Hieronymus is pictured along with her escort Dalton Starkey at Friday’s football game.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.12-H3.jpgWahama’s 2021 Homecoming Queen Michaela Hieronymus is pictured along with her escort Dalton Starkey at Friday’s football game. Colton Jeffries | OVP Sports

Michaela Hieronymus, left, was named the Wahama Homecoming Queen during halftime of the football game on Friday evening. She is pictured as she is crowned by Mary Roush, the 2020 queen.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.2-W2.jpgMichaela Hieronymus, left, was named the Wahama Homecoming Queen during halftime of the football game on Friday evening. She is pictured as she is crowned by Mary Roush, the 2020 queen. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy