More from Wahama Homecoming

Wahama’s 2021 Homecoming Queen Michaela Hieronymus is pictured along with her escort Dalton Starkey at Friday’s football game.
Michaela Hieronymus, left, was named the Wahama Homecoming Queen during halftime of the football game on Friday evening. She is pictured as she is crowned by Mary Roush, the 2020 queen.
Wahama’s 2021 Homecoming Queen Michaela Hieronymus is pictured along with her escort Dalton Starkey at Friday’s football game.
Michaela Hieronymus, left, was named the Wahama Homecoming Queen during halftime of the football game on Friday evening. She is pictured as she is crowned by Mary Roush, the 2020 queen.