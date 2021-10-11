Rio hosts Farm Festival, ‘Rockets’

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Over the weekend thousands gathered to shop, buy food and experience life in Rio Grande, Ohio and on “the farm.”

The 50th annual Bob Evans Farm Festival returned to the Bob Evans Farm — offering lessons from the farm, food, craft vendors, food, amusement park rides and family-friendly entertainment and activities.

As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing (OVP), “The Bob Evans Farm Festival has been part of our history for the past 51 years,” Amanda Crouse, executive director, Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. “Every year we see how much guests, locally and the surrounding community, love the Farm Festival event so we are beyond excited the festival is returning to celebrate their 50th anniversary. The festival draws approximately 20,000 visitors, making a huge impact on our local economy.”

Following Saturday’s festival events, the Rockets over Rio firework show took place.

Despite a delay, Rockets went over Rio giving viewers, “the greatest firework show that Rio Grande has ever experienced in their history of doing Rockets Over Rio,” said Matt Easter, mayor in a previous story published by OVP.

More photos from this weekend’s events in an upcoming edition.

Rockets Over Rio returned over the weekend after missing a year due to COVID-19. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_4078.jpg Rockets Over Rio returned over the weekend after missing a year due to COVID-19. Brittany Hively | OVP The 50th annual Bob Evans Festival was held at the Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande, Ohio over the weekend. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_DSC_0685.jpg The 50th annual Bob Evans Festival was held at the Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande, Ohio over the weekend. Brittany Hively | OVP

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer with Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter at @britthively and reach her at (740) 444-4303 ext. 2555.

