1 death, 160 new COVID cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — Since Wednesday, one death was reported and a total of 160 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday from across the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), the COVID-19 related death of an individual in the 70-79 age range was reported in Gallia County, along with 77 additional cases of COVID-19 in Gallia.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 34 new cases Friday.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 49 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 3,945 total cases (77 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 245 hospitalizations (9 new) and 62 deaths (1 new). Of the 3,945 cases, 3,324 (65 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 728 cases (16 new), 7 hospitalizations

20-29 — 636 cases (7 new), 10 hospitalizations (1 new)

30-39 — 546 cases (13 new), 11 hospitalizations (1 new)

40-49 — 595 cases (15 new), 24 hospitalizations, 3 deaths

50-59 — 534 cases (12 new), 38 hospitalizations (1 new), 5 deaths

60-69 — 428 cases (8 new), 40 hospitalizations (1 new), 10 deaths

70-79 — 291 cases (3 new), 64 hospitalizations (4 new), 15 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 187 cases (3 new), 51 hospitalizations (1 new), 28 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 12,271 (41.04 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 11,288 (37.76 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 2,456 total cases (34 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 128 hospitalizations and 45 deaths. Of the 2,456 cases, 2,002 (43 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 448 cases (9 new), 5 hospitalizations

20-29 — 351 cases (1 new), 3 hospitalizations (1 new)

30-39 — 313 cases (2 new), 10 hospitalizations (2 new)

40-49 — 352 cases (8 new), 12 hospitalizations (2 new), 1 death

50-59 — 343 cases (6 new), 18 hospitalizations (5 new), 2 death

60-69 — 305 cases (4 new), 29 hospitalizations (1 new), 8 deaths

70-79 — 218 cases (3 new), 29 hospitalizations (3 new), 13 deaths

80-plus — 126 cases (1 new), 22 hospitalizations (1 new), 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,294 (40.57 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,367 (36.53 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 3,420 cases (49 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,196 confirmed cases, 224 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 49 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 179 active cases and 3,192 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 55 confirmed cases (2 new), 2 probable case

5-11 — 144 confirmed cases (1 new), 14 probable cases

12-15 — 187 confirmed cases (1 new), 16 probable cases

16-20 — 249 confirmed cases (9 new), 13 probable cases

21-25 — 249 confirmed cases (5 new), 20 probable cases

26-30 — 287 confirmed cases ( new), 17 probable cases (1 new)

31-40 — 494 confirmed cases (6 new), 38 probable cases (1 new)

41-50 — 476 confirmed cases (10 new), 29 probable cases (1 new), 1 death

51-60 — 433 confirmed cases (4 new), 33 probable cases, 3 deaths

61-70 — 329 confirmed cases (5 new), 21 probable cases (1 new), 10 deaths

71+ — 293 confirmed cases (1 less), 21 probable cases (1 less), 35 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 2,598;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 2,461;

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 137;

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 34;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 2.

A total of 10,646 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 40.1 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 8,885 fully vaccinated or 33.5 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange, downgraded from red, on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Friday from ODH, there have been 6,651 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 5,842), 245 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 260), 10 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 22) and 329 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 64) with 22,819 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,358,596 (54.4 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,919,779 (50.64 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 250,000 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,9948 reported since Wednesday. DHHR reports 13,721 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 188 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 3,935 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 161 since Wednesday. There are 11,926 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 9.69 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.99 percent.

Statewide, 1,019,992 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (56.9 percent of the population). A total of 49.8 percent of the population, 892,570 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 740-446-2342, ext. 2102.

