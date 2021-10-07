Moose to host Medicare seminar

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 is hosting a medicare workshop Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

There will be a dinner prior to the event at 6 p.m. for those interested. The event is open to the public at no cost or obligation.

The workshop will have applications for in-home individual reviews with specialists — medicare, social security and pharmacists — to help applicants make informed decisions for the 2022 benefit year.

According to the press release, specialists will be discussing correct plans under Medicare Part D, as well as supplemental plans and various Medicare options including parts A, B and C.

The event is being held to help insure applicants are informed of all changes and options, cost savings programs and prescription savings available to them, the press release said.