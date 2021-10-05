Carrying on the fight against cancer

POINT PLEASANT — Community members gathered around the Mason County Library to honor and remember those loved ones who have battled cancer, specifically breast cancer on Monday.

The Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) hosted the event.

“It’s always a very solemn occasion honoring those people who are suffering with cancer and especially the praying for those who have already passed and for their families,” said Alice Click of CEOS.

The ceremony started with the hanging of a Breast Cancer Awareness wreath above the library doors by Aimee Duncan, Mason County Assessor, with the assistance of the Flatrock Fire Department.

A proclamation was read recognizing the men and women who “courageously fight to survive, detect, treat, prevent and support survivors of this devastating disease.”

The proclamation went on to say that an estimate of more than 260,000 women and 600 men in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

Rev. Janice Odom with Beech Hill Methodist Church did the prayer, spoke of being a two-time cancer survivor and sang the National Anthem during the event.

Odom spoke of her mother being diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2020 and then Odom herself was diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Odom battled cervical cancer in her 30s. Both women are currently cancer free. Odom also spoke of losing other close people to cancer.

“Until we have a cure we still need to pray, we still need to rally around those people and those families who have lost their loved ones,” Odom said.

A table of candles was set up. Anyone who wanted to leave a picture or memento of someone was welcome. Anyone who wanted to light a candle in memory of someone or in honor of someone who has battled cancer were welcome.

Organizers also encouraged everyone to followup with their doctors and have proper screenings to help prevent a late diagnosis.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and bags were handed out to visitors with information regarding the disease.

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer with Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @bhively1. Reach her at (740) 444-4303 ext 2555.

