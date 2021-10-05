Wahama celebrates Homecoming Week

MASON — Students at Wahama High School are celebrating Homecoming this week with a variety of games, dress-up days, a parade, and other activities.

The week began Sunday with a Powder Puff football game won by the senior girls. A He-Man volleyball game took place Monday evening, with the junior class boys taking the victory.

Classes are participating in various games at lunch during the week, and are painting the Bend Area red and white with signs in New Haven, Hartford and Mason. A football and football cleat were hidden in the area, with clues given each day for a class to find.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday. Line-up starts at 5:30 p.m. at the New Haven ball fields. After traveling through New Haven, parade participants will regroup at Faith Baptist Church to continue the parade through Mason.

Friday events begin with a tailgate and concert by Flatrock Revival. Those paying the $5 admission to the game can set up a canopy for free and bring a snack, while listening to the band. The tailgate will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The game against Ravenswood will begin at 7:30 p.m. At halftime, one of three senior girls – Michaela Hieronymus, Jessica Dangerfield, or Bailee Bumgarner – will be crowned queen. Attendants include Chloe Rickard, seventh grade; Brogann Henry, eighth; Jayla Simpkins, freshman; Kloe Sigman, sophomore; and Emma Young, junior.

The homecoming dance will finish the week on Saturday evening. It will take place in the school commons area from 7 to 10 p.m.

Three senior girls will be vying for the title of Wahama Homecoming Queen during halftime of the football game Friday night. Pictured from left, are Brogann Henry, eighth grade attendant; Chloe Rickard,seventh grade; Jayla Simpkins, freshman; Emma Young, junior; Kloe Sigman, sophomore; and senior candidates Bailee Bumgarner, Jessica Dangerfield, and Michaela Hieronymus. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.6-WHS-1.jpg Three senior girls will be vying for the title of Wahama Homecoming Queen during halftime of the football game Friday night. Pictured from left, are Brogann Henry, eighth grade attendant; Chloe Rickard,seventh grade; Jayla Simpkins, freshman; Emma Young, junior; Kloe Sigman, sophomore; and senior candidates Bailee Bumgarner, Jessica Dangerfield, and Michaela Hieronymus. Wahama | Courtesy The senior class girls, pictured with their coaches, were the victors of the Powder Puff football game that started Homecoming week at Wahama High School on Sunday. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_10.6-WHS-2.jpg The senior class girls, pictured with their coaches, were the victors of the Powder Puff football game that started Homecoming week at Wahama High School on Sunday. Wahama | Courtesy

Parade set for Thursday

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

