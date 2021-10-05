Mason proceeds with storm drain project

MASON — Preliminary work to replace several of the storm drains along Second Street will soon take place, it was decided at the most recent meeting of the Mason Town Council.

Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Sarah Stover, Steve Ohlinger, Jill Nelson, Barry Taylor and Bob Reed.

Council members voted to advertise for an engineering firm to complete the plans for replacing the drains. Clark said a portion of the American Rescue Plan funds can be used to pay for the project.

The mayor said he had met with Triad Engineering regarding the Clifton water upgrade project. He said the firm is searching for funding and discussed the possibility of a surcharge on Clifton customers only to help fund the project.

Recreation was discussed at the meeting. It was decided since there are two trunk-or-treat events slated in the Bend Area, the town will cancel the one at the Mason park on Oct. 30. Instead there will be pumpkin decorating, a costume parade, and outdoor movie following trick-or-treat on Oct. 28. Trick-or-treat will be from 6 to 7 p.m., with the park activities beginning immediately after.

It was noted the New Haven Road Angels will hold a car show at the park on Oct. 16. Proceeds will go for children at Christmas.

In other action, the council:

Agreed to purchase and install 11 new phones at the town hall at a cost of $898.35;

Voted to allow Stover to attend court clerk training in Charleston at a cost of $350 plus mileage;

Heard a report from the mayor that he is preparing a proposal to possibly raise various permit fees and the B&O tax, as well as institute a one percent sales tax;

Agreed to purchase a Wahama flag at a cost of $50 to fly at town hall on game days; and,

Set the next meeting for Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1756-2.jpg