133 new cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — There were 133 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend in the Ohio Valley Publishing area, down slightly from a week ago when there were 138 new cases reported on Monday, Sept. 27.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 60 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, since Friday.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 40 new COVID-19, also on Monday.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 3,794 total cases (60 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 228 hospitalizations (1 new) and 61 deaths. Of the 3,794 cases, 3,175 (69 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 693 cases (10 new), 7 hospitalizations

20-29 — 620 cases (13 new), 9 hospitalizations

30-39 — 518 cases (8 new), 9 hospitalizations

40-49 — 573 cases (6 new), 22 hospitalizations, 3 deaths

50-59 — 512 cases (9 new), 36 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

60-69 — 415 cases (3 new), 37 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 282 cases (8 new), 58 hospitalizations (1 new), 14 deaths

80-plus — 181 cases (3 new), 50 hospitalizations, 28 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 12,217 (40.85 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 11,205 (37.48 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 2,384 total cases (40 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 111 hospitalizations and 44 deaths. Of the 2,344 cases, 1,898 (44 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 430 cases (7 new), 5 hospitalizations (2 new)

20-29 — 346 cases (2 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 307 cases (4 new), 8 hospitalizations

40-49 — 334 cases (10 new), 10 hospitalizations, 1 death

50-59 — 334 cases (7 new), 13 hospitalizations, 2 death

60-69 — 297 cases (5 new), 27 hospitalizations (1 new), 7 deaths

70-79 — 212 cases (4 new), 26 hospitalizations (1 new), 13 deaths

80-plus — 124 cases (1 new), 20 hospitalizations (1 new), 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,237 (40.32 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,276 (36.13 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 3,329 cases (33 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,120 confirmed cases, 209 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 49 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 152 active cases and 3,128 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 53 confirmed cases, 2 probable case

5-11 — 134 confirmed cases (3 new), 14 probable cases (1 new)

12-15 — 187 confirmed cases (2 new), 15 probable cases (1 new)

16-20 — 239 confirmed cases (2 new), 12 probable cases

21-25 — 243 confirmed cases (5 new), 18 probable cases (1 fewer)

26-30 — 277 confirmed cases (2 new), 16 probable cases

31-40 — 485 confirmed cases (8 new), 33 probable cases (1 new)

41-50 — 461 confirmed cases (4 new), 28 probable cases, 1 death

51-60 — 429 confirmed cases (2 new), 32 probable cases (1 fewer), 3 deaths

61-70 — 322 confirmed cases (3 new), 18 probable cases (2 fewer), 10 deaths

71+ — 290 confirmed cases (3 new), 21 probable cases, 35 deaths

There have been six confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Additional case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 2,507;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 2,380;

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 127;

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 34;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 2.

A total of 10,556 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 39.8 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 8,804 fully vaccinated or 33.2 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 4,212 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,179), 217 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 261), 18 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 23) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 53) with 22,273 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,331,510 (54.16 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,889,372 (50.38 percent of the population).

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated: 27,701;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals fully vaccinated: 1,014;

COVID-19 Deaths since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated: 8,178;

COVID-19 Deaths since Jan. 1, 2021 among fully vaccinated individuals: 146.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 245,544 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 3,440 reported since Friday. DHHR reports 12,940 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 170 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 3,769 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 47 since Friday. There are 12,284 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 13.59 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.94 percent.

Statewide, 1,013,247 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (56.5 percent of the population). A total of 49.5 percent of the population, 886,832 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 740-446-2342, ext. 2102.

