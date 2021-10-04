Events planned for Mason seniors

The month of October brings Medicare Open Enrollment and the Mason County Action Group (MCAG) is available to help senior citizens navigate through their choices, according to Renae Riffle, executive director.

Ann Dalton is the county’s State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) counselor and is located at the Gene Salem Senior Citizen Center in Point Pleasant. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic however, she will only be available this year by telephone at 304-675-2369. The program is free.

Open enrollment takes place Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Dalton is available to answer questions about Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medigap plans, and long-term care insurance. She can give information about preventive health benefits paid by Medicare, help beneficiaries and their families with Medicare prescription drug coverage, and the options available in West Virginia.

In other senior citizen news, both the Gene Salem center and Mason Senior Center are now open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch, socialization, and limited activities. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Masks are optional, but social distancing will be observed.

For seniors who do not attend a center, pick up a “grab and go” lunch, or receive home delivered meals, there is the Senior Feeding Program. Five shelf stable meals can be picked up each Tuesday between 1 and 2 p.m. at the Gene Salem center, located at 101 Second Street.

Activities scheduled at the Point Pleasant center in October include bingo on Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m., a word search contest on Oct. 5, 12, and 26, and Crafts with Yvette on Oct. 19 at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays will include a Bible quiz and inspirational music.

In Mason, bingo will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. There will be Nintendo Wii games on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

The centers and MCAG business office will be closed Oct. 11 in observance of Columbus Day.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

