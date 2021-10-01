Community recognitions

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Mason County Commission met Thursday honoring a local business, 4H Week and Breast Cancer Awareness month. Commissioners also heard an update on the Mason County Public Service District (PSD) projects.

Commissioners Tracy Doolittle and President Sam Nibert were in attendance.

The Mason PSD District Manager Brent Clark gave an update on current projects.

Clark reported the only drawback the projects have been facing is a trouble obtaining supplies, as well as fluctuating prices.

“I understand there’s four production facilities in the United States that supplies pipe everywhere, through all suppliers, all retailers,” Clark said. “There’s certain sizes that are worse than others. We’re not just sitting still, we’re looking at other sources.”

Clark said the JYP project is moving along with routes laid out and should be ready to start bids in February/March 2022. He reported that the old tank will be examined and if salvageable, it will be used as a backup.

The 817 project has all routes laid out, Clark said. He said all property owners have been met and mapping is underway.

“We pretty much have been careful to layout around, particularly around the McCausland Farm where you don’t want to interrupt property,” Clark said.

He said eight inches of pipes are being planned for the project and construction should begin April/May 2022, depending on permits.

Clark also gave an update on the Sandhill Sewer Project being completed from Oshel to the Stonegate subdivision.

“All the elevations for that right now, they’ve been going door-to-door after they do that,” Clark said. “Nothing’s changed since 2010 when this started, so we’re making headway, but they probably have another month or two.”

Clark said the funding for the Sandhill project has been secured through the United States Department of Agriculture.

The 4H royalty — Young Miss 4-H Kinzy Arbogast, Junior Miss 4-H Emma Deal and Miss 4-H Autumn Baker — visited the commissioners in honor of the upcoming 4H Week. Lorrie Wright from WVU Extension, spoke on the impact of 4H on Mason County and said over 400 youth have been involved in the organization helping them to be “confident, independent, resilient and compassionate leaders.”

Wright said in-person activities have been cancelled due to COVID-19, but a “green-out” is being planned as well as several promotional displays across the county.

Members of the Mason County Community Educational Outreach Center (CEOS) joined the commission meeting as commissioners signed a proclamation in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Day on Oct. 4 and Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The commission also recognized local business, Farm Fresh Favorites in Southside. Owner, Steve Baker, said the initiation of the business was Kayla White.

“We wanted to offer something different besides the chain stores, the big box stores,” White said. “Something a little more fresh, you know that the community can come and get that they can have options.”

The business offers a variety of meats and other food items as well as a deli service.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Mason County Commissioners Sam Nibert and Tracy Doolittle, pictured seated, welcomed 4-H royalty to recognize 4-H Week. Pictured back row, from left, are Lorrie Wright from WVU Extension, Young Miss 4-H Kinzy Arbogast, Junior Miss 4-H Emma Deal and Miss 4-H Autumn Baker. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_3523.jpg Mason County Commissioners Sam Nibert and Tracy Doolittle, pictured seated, welcomed 4-H royalty to recognize 4-H Week. Pictured back row, from left, are Lorrie Wright from WVU Extension, Young Miss 4-H Kinzy Arbogast, Junior Miss 4-H Emma Deal and Miss 4-H Autumn Baker. Brittany Hively | OVP The Mason County Commission recently recognized local business, Farm Fresh Favorites of Southside. Pictured back row, from left, Samantha Abrams, Kayla White and Steve Baker; Commissioners Same Nibert and Tracy Doolittle, pictured sitting. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_3534.jpg The Mason County Commission recently recognized local business, Farm Fresh Favorites of Southside. Pictured back row, from left, Samantha Abrams, Kayla White and Steve Baker; Commissioners Same Nibert and Tracy Doolittle, pictured sitting. Brittany Hively | OVP Members of the Mason County Community Educational Outreach Center (CEOS) joined the Mason County Commission meeting as commissioners signed a proclamation in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Day on Oct. 4 and Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Pictured from CEOS are Alice Click, Eleanor Hoffman, Lorrie Wright and Commissioners Sam Nibert and Tracy Doolittle. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_3528.jpg Members of the Mason County Community Educational Outreach Center (CEOS) joined the Mason County Commission meeting as commissioners signed a proclamation in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Day on Oct. 4 and Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Pictured from CEOS are Alice Click, Eleanor Hoffman, Lorrie Wright and Commissioners Sam Nibert and Tracy Doolittle. Brittany Hively | OVP

Commissioners recognize organizations, business

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @bhively1 or reach her at (740) 444-4303 ext 2555.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @bhively1 or reach her at (740) 444-4303 ext 2555.