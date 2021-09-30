Raising Breast Cancer Awareness

POINT PLEASANT — To kick off Breast Cancer Awareness month, the Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) members will host a wreath hanging ceremony in honor of breast cancer survivors and other cancer survivors in support of those still fighting this disease, and in remembrance of those who have lost their battle with this disease.

The wreath ceremony will be held Monday, Oct. 4 at the Mason County Library, Point Pleasant, at 11 a.m. The ceremony is open to the public and will be held outdoors.

“Breast cancer is a dangerous disease,” said West Virginia CEOS Vice President Clinedda Austin. “A woman has a one in eight chance of developing the disease in their lifetime and about one in 38 will die from the disease. Currently, the best method to reduce deaths from breast cancer is early detection…knowing can save your life.”

Austin explained breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer related deaths in West Virginia women.

“October is national Breast Cancer Awareness month and the goal is to raise awareness and spread the word about the importance of early detection,” she said.

In past years the Mason County CEOS have held fundraisers for the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Treatment (D&T) Fund. This is a fund that offers free and low cost mammograms and pap tests for women who may not otherwise be able to afford the screenings. Donations may be mailed to Eleanor Hoffman, CEOS treasurer, 7264 Longdale Road, Letart, WV 25253. Checks should be made to WVBCCSP.

Mason County Assessor Aimee Duncan will have the honor of hanging the Breast Cancer Awareness wreath above the Mason County Library’s entrance way and Pastor Janice Odom of the Beech Hill United Methodist Church and a member of the Mason County CEOS will give the invocation and message about the Journey of Cancer Survivors.

In the words of a past speaker: “If you are a woman that is on this journey, or maybe your journey is just beginning, I want to encourage you to dig down deep and find the courage to continue to stand strong and fight, to keep your faith because God has a plan for you, and to remember you are not alone in this battle.”

For those attending it has been suggested they may bring a photo or personal memento in sharing stories of how cancer diagnosis’ of people they know/have known impacted their lives.

An In Memory Table will be provided by the Leon CEOS.

To conclude Wreath Hanging Ceremony each guest in attendance is welcome to light a candle in honor of a breast cancer (or a different cancer) survivor, in support of those still fighting the disease, and remembering those who have lost their battle with the disease.

Alice Click is a member of the Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service.

Pictured is a scene from a previous Mason County CEOS Breast Cancer Awareness Ceremony. A wreath hanging and “In Memory Table” will return to the event held entirely outdoors this year at the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant this Monday. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/09/web1_DSC_02032017929144111950.jpg Pictured is a scene from a previous Mason County CEOS Breast Cancer Awareness Ceremony. A wreath hanging and “In Memory Table” will return to the event held entirely outdoors this year at the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant this Monday. OVP File Photo