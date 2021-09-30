Board of Ed approves personnel, agenda items

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Mason County Board of Education approved a number of various agenda items at its recent meeting.

Board Members Ashley Cossin, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Rhonda Tennant and Dale Shobe, were in attendance along with Superintendent Keith Burdette.

The board approved an agreement with the City of Point Pleasant allowing the city to “obtain necessary soil” from behind the Mason County Career Center to fill in the old Point Pleasant City Pool at Harmon Park. The city will follow all rules and regulations on soil removal set by the Department of Environmental Protection. This is at no cost to the Board.

An agenda item to add the approval of transferring Roosevelt Elementary Principal Timothy Click to Ashton Elementary as a Title I teacher/interventionist effective at the end of the month was approved.

It was approved to allow John Bonecutter, Jed Ott, David Bonecutter, James Casto and the Point Pleasant Jr./Sr. High School (PPJSHS) wrestling team to travel to Lake Norman, North Carolina Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 for a tournament funded by the PPJSHS wrestling boosters.

The driving records have been checked with the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and the following drivers were approved: Joyce Banks, Lawrence Gray, Andrea Henderson, Jana Lowery and Lori Thomas.

The placement of Marshall University students Chelsea Campbell, Joey Killingsworth and Stephanie Silva to do observation hours at Mason County Schools (MCS) and Madeline Grace Hill to be placed in MCS to complete her practicum were approved.

The following businesses were approved as work-based learning sites for the 2021-22 school year: Arby’s (Ripley), Bob Evans, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dairy Queen (Gallipolis), Dewees Farms (Point Pleasant), Early Education Station (New Haven and Point Pleasant), Heather Roush (Letart), Ichiban 2, John Roush Farm (Reedsville), John Sang Ford, Ken Bass Insurance, Kirkpatrick Veterinary Clinic, Magic Tunnel, Mason County Solid Waste, McClure’s (Gallipolis and Pomeroy), McDonalds (Point Pleasant), My 3 Sons, Norris-Northup Dodge, Oopsa Daisy Flowers, Perfect Lines, Piggly Wiggly (Point Pleasant), Price Brothers Garage, Right Layne Driving School, Rio Bravo (Mason) Rollins Excavating, Save-A-Lot (Bidwell), Shaw and Shaw, Sheetz (Ripley), Smith’s Concrete and Service, Starkey Farm (Letart), Stewart Country Kitchen, Subway (Gallipolis and Point Pleasant), Taco Bell (Pomeroy), Village Pizza and Wendy’s (Point Pleasant and Pomeroy).

Policy #3120.12- substitutes in critical need and shortage was approved.

A maximum 12-week, unpaid family medical leave was granted for David Bonecutter (PPJSHS), Gary Hendricks (Central Office) and Wendy Lehew (Point Pleasant Primary School).

The transfer of Roosevelt Elementary first grade teacher, Paige Roush, to interventionist at Roosevelt Elementary effective for the 2022-23 school year was approved.

The employment of Jeffrey Wittman as a fifth grade teacher for Point Pleasant Intermediate School and Charlene Templeton and Casaundra Williams as substitute teachers were approved. Phillip Bright, substitute custodian and Brittany Widen, substitute cook were approved for employment for the 2021/2022 school year.

Mechanic, Arden Painter, (effective Sept. 30) and Hannan Jr./Sr. High School (HJSHS) cook, Amber Lloyd’s (effective Oct. 5) resignations were approved.

The transfer of Leah Chapman, secretary, from Ashton Elementary to PPJSHS; the transfer of Mayme Meadows, custodian, from Beale Elementary to Ashton Elementary/HJRHS and the transfer of Michael Robinson, bus operator, from Route 152 to Route 211 were all approved.

The employment of Vickie Bale, Johnathan Cottrill, Jennifer Marcum, Carla Grady and Rachel Reynolds for secondary virtual school facilitators and central office itinerant on an as needed basis were approved.

The employment of Amanda Evick, homebound/alternative education, central office itinerant; James Robinson, route coverage coordinator, transportation office; Lawrence Gray, custodian personnel/trainer examiner, central office itinerant; Steve Durbin, maintenance personnel/trainer examiner, central office itinerant were approved.

The ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in the amount of $600,753.10 were approved.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Staff Report

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @bhively1 or reach her at (740) 444-4303 ext 2555.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @bhively1 or reach her at (740) 444-4303 ext 2555.