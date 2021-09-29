84 new COVID-19 cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — An additional 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Wednesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 37 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In Meigs County, ODH reported an additional 17 new COVID-19, also on Wednesday.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported an additional 30 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 3,653 total cases (37 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 216 hospitalizations and 58 deaths. Of the 3,653 cases, 3,060 (33 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 662 cases (6 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 —594 cases (3 new), 9 hospitalizations

30-39 — 501 cases (7 new), 9 hospitalizations

40-49 — 549 cases (8 new), 21 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 497 cases (5 new), 33 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

60-69 — 403 cases (3 new), 35 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 269 cases (4 new), 56 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

80-plus — 178 cases (1 new), 47 hospitalizations, 26 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 12,145 (40.62 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 11,096 (37.11 percent of the population).

The Gallipolis City School District reported the following additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday: One case at Green Elementary.

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 2,291 total cases (17 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 107 hospitalizations and 43 deaths. Of the 2,291 cases, 1,808 (26 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 416 cases (3 new), 3 hospitalization

20-29 — 333 cases (1 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 301 cases (5 new), 8 hospitalizations

40-49 — 315 cases (2 new), 10 hospitalizations, 1 death

50-59 — 314 cases (4 new), 13 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 286 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

70-79 — 201 cases (2 new), 25 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 123 cases, 19 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,156 (39.97 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,176 (35.69 percent of the population).

On Wednesday, schools in Meigs County reported the following cases (totals include staff and students):

Meigs Local: 14 active cases;

Eastern Local: 44 active cases; 35 recovered cases;

Southern Local: 7 active cases; 32 recovered cases.

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 3,241 cases (30 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,040 confirmed cases, 201 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 47 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 169 active cases in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 53 confirmed cases, 2 probable case

5-11 — 120 confirmed cases (3 new), 12 probable cases (1 new)

12-15 — 186 confirmed cases (6 new), 13 probable cases (1 fewer)

16-20 — 234 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 13 probable cases (1 new)

21-25 — 232 confirmed cases, 14 probable cases

26-30 — 273 confirmed cases (2 new), 16 probable cases

31-40 — 465 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 33 probable cases (3 new)

41-50 — 454 confirmed cases (7 new), 27 probable cases, 1 death

51-60 — 427 confirmed cases (5 new), 30 probable cases, 3 deaths

61-70 — 314 confirmed cases, 20 probable cases (2 new), 10 deaths

71+ — 282 confirmed cases (4 new), 21 probable cases (1 fewer), 33 deaths

A total of 10,473 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 39.5 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 18,642 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday from ODH, there have been 6,463 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,600), 298 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 254), 25 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 22) and zero new deaths (21-day average of 44) with 21,945 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,301,661 (53.91 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,849,283 (50.04 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 238,498 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,496 reported since Tuesday. DHHR reports 11,808 “breakthrough” cases. There have been a total of 3,642 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 64 since Tuesday. There are 13,344 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 9.54 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.86 percent.

Statewide, 1,004,103 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (56 percent of the population). A total of 49.1 percent of the population, 879,819 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/09/web1_covid-20.jpg

Latest stats from Mason, Gallia, Meigs

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.