One COVID-19 death, 85 new cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — A death associated with COVID-19 was reported in Meigs County, and an additional 85 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Tuesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 38 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In Meigs County, ODH reported a death of an individual in the 40-49 year age range on Tuesday. ODH also reported an additional 19 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported an additional 28 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 3,616 total cases (38 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 216 hospitalizations and 58 deaths. Of the 3,616 cases, 3,027 (17 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 656 cases (4 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 —591 cases (6 new), 9 hospitalizations

30-39 — 494 cases (7 new), 9 hospitalizations

40-49 — 541 cases (8 new), 21 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 492 cases (7 new), 33 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

60-69 — 400 cases (3 new), 35 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 265 cases (3 new), 56 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

80-plus — 177 cases, 47 hospitalizations, 26 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 12,118 (40.53 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 11,073 (37.04 percent of the population).

The Gallipolis City School District reported the following additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday: One case at Gallia Academy High School; Two cases at Gallia Academy Middle School; and One at Washington Elementary.

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 2,274 total cases (19 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 107 hospitalizations and 43 deaths (1 new). Of the 2,274 cases, 1,782 (58 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 413 cases (7 new), 3 hospitalization

20-29 — 332 cases (2 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 298 cases (1 new), 8 hospitalizations

40-49 — 313 cases (3 new), 10 hospitalizations, 1 death (1 new)

50-59 — 310 cases (2 new), 13 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 286 cases (1 new), 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

70-79 — 199 cases (2 new), 25 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

80-plus — 123 cases (1 new), 19 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,137 (39.89 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,157 (35.61 percent of the population).

On Tuesday, schools in Meigs County reported the following cases (totals include staff and students):

Meigs Local: 17 active cases;

Eastern Local: 39 active cases; 35 recovered cases;

Southern Local: 6 active cases; 32 recovered cases.

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 3,211 cases (28 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,015 confirmed cases, 196 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 47 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 161 active cases in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 53 confirmed cases, 2 probable case

5-11 — 117 confirmed cases (2 new), 11 probable cases

12-15 — 180 confirmed cases (4 new), 14 probable cases (1 fewer)

16-20 — 235 confirmed cases (1 new), 12 probable cases

21-25 — 232 confirmed cases (3 new), 14 probable cases (2 fewer)

26-30 — 271 confirmed cases, 16 probable cases

31-40 — 466 confirmed cases (1 new), 30 probable cases

41-50 — 447 confirmed cases (10 new), 27 probable cases, 1 death

51-60 — 422 confirmed cases (2 new), 30 probable cases, 3 deaths

61-70 — 314 confirmed cases (2 new), 18 probable cases (1 new), 10 deaths

71+ — 278 confirmed cases (3 new), 22 probable cases (2 new), 33 deaths

A total of 10,432 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 39.3 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 18,581 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

On Tuesday, the Mason County Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard reported the following active cases and quarantines (includes both staff and students in totals):

Ashton — 4 active cases, 2 quarantine;

Beale — 2 active cases, 5 quarantines;

Hannan Jr/Sr High — 5 active cases, 14 quarantines;

Leon Elementary — 2 quarantines;

New Haven — 2 active cases; 19 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Intermediate — 7 active cases; 5 quarantines;

PPJ/SHS — 20 active cases, 16 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Primary — 1 quarantine;

Roosevelt — 3 active case, 4 quarantines;

Mason County School for Success — 1 quarantine;

Wahama — 1 active case; 5 quarantines;

Transportation — 1 active case;

Total — 45 active cases, 74 quarantines.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday from ODH, there have been 7,283 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,617), 424 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 262), 29 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 22) and 125 new deaths (21-day average of 44) with 21,945 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,294,916 (53.85 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,843,820 (49.99 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 237,002 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,037 reported since Monday. DHHR reports 11,564 “breakthrough” cases. There have been a total of 3,578 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 10 since Monday. There are 13,542 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 15.81 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.84 percent.

Statewide, 1,002,568 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (55.9 percent of the population). A total of 49 percent of the population, 879,001 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Latest stats from Mason, Gallia, Meigs

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

