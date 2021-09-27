Funding boost for community center

NEW HAVEN — The New Haven Community Center received a boost in funding, it was announced at the most recent town council meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Roy Dale Grimm, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., Steve Carpenter, and Jessica Rickard. Absent was Councilman Colton McKinney.

The town received a check in the amount of $3,000 from the Mason County Commission, according to Benson. The funds were from the proceeds of the sale of the community center in Gallipolis Ferry. She said the commission distributed the money to the five remaining community centers in the county.

Council members expressed appreciation to Ohio Valley Bank for a recent donation for playground equipment. The town purchased a dome climber, which was placed in the playground next to the library.

Also during the meeting, the council approved offering residents extra trash and large item pick-up on the last Thursday of each month. There will be an additional charge for the service, and those wishing to take advantage must call the city building at 304-882-3203 to make arrangements.

In other action, the council:

Approved a building permit for David and Kathy Sigman on Third Street for home improvements;

Gave pay increases to employees Charles Estep, Ronnie Estep and Wayne Hall;

Heard from resident Frank Reynolds regarding his water, with the mayor agreeing to flush his meter;

Agreed to sell an extra police vehicle;

Decided to sell property owned by the town on Sixth Street;

Heard from resident Brian Hoffman asking about people other than officers riding in the police vehicles; and,

Heard updates from the mayor regarding the water and sewer departments; opening bids for an excavator; and the rate the Town of Hartford is paying for utilities.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

