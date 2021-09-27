Collecting local history

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Gallia County Historical Society (GCHS) has a number of out-of-print books that have been reprinted and are now available for the public.

Cheryl Enyart, managing director Gallia County Historical Society, said the society has reprinted books that are difficult to find.

“The only way you can find them is through eBay or an auction or somebody advertises it,” she said.

The first book the GCHS had reprinted is “The One-Room School House: The Cradle Years” that was first published in 1993.

“This was written by three former teachers,” Enyart said, explaining those were Pauline Rife, Estivaun Matthews and Charles Murray.

The original book was hardcover, but the reprint is a spiral bound copy. It is a thoroughly researched book on the one-room school rooms across Gallia County, Enyart said.

“It took them five years to do this book. That’s how indepth they were,” Enyart said. “It’s beautiful. Pictures all came out great.”

The second book reprinted is “Gallia County, Ohio: People in History to 1980, first edition.”

“It has been sold out for a long time,” Enyart said. “I had people asking, ‘why don’t you reprint that?’ So we did…”

Enyart said this book is a collection of contributions from people in Gallia County and entails much history — the book is one Enyart says she uses often.

“It’s a good read. I almost read it twice, from cover to cover,” Enyart said. “This is a really good tool for genealogists. I have three books, when somebody tells me they want me to look up their family… The second one [book] is the 1980 families book.”

This book is also spiral bound. Both books can be purchased at the GCHS office front on Second Avenue in Gallipolis, Ohio. If someone would want them shipped, they can contact Enyart for more information.

“I have a good supply of them and they make wonderful Christmas gifts,” Enyart said.

In other GCHS news, the society was recently gifted a large sum of photo negatives from the late photographer, Max Tawney. Tawney photographed events, portraits and more across Gallia County from 1933 until his death in 2003.

“I have 20, 13-gallon totes full of boxes of photos,” Enyart said. “This is quite a collection because Max Tawney not only had his studio and did private, like celebrations, anniversary parties, that kind of things, he was the school photographer.”

Enyart is the only person organizing the photos currently and is unsure how long it will take to sort and organize.

“We have school pictures, we have class pictures…team pictures from all over the area. I’ve got a box of soldiers — Marines, Navy Coast Guard, pictures of the men or the men and their wives that he took,” Enyart said. “I am just now discovering this and eventually would like to do an inventory or database.”

Enyart said she welcomes anyone who would like to come in and volunteer to help organize photos or anything else that may be needed. She also welcomes high school students who may need community service hours.

While Enyart said she can turn the negatives into photographs and teach any volunteers how to do the same, she does hope to eventually be able to purchase a negative viewer to make it easier to view the negatives.

If anyone would like to join the GCHS, membership is $15 a year per family or $200 for a lifetime membership. Information and applications are at the GCHS office front.

Enyart said memberships help support the society and keep it running. Members also receive newsletters.

“We have a lot to offer,” Enyart said. “If you walk through the door, we have over 1,000 binders with family history in them… I have binders with things about Gallipolis history and people in Gallipolis and the high schools and we have yearbooks; we have wills, we have marriage certificates. We have marriage certificates from the marine hospital. We just have whatever you want, I will help you find.”

GCHS used the Print Shop at the University of Rio Grande for reprints.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The Gallia County Historical Society located on Second Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the history of Gallia County. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/09/web1_DSC_0563.jpg The Gallia County Historical Society located on Second Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the history of Gallia County. Brittany Hively | OVP The Gallia County Historical Society (GCHS) has a number of out-of-print books that have been reprinted and are now available for the public. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/09/web1_DSC_0568.jpg The Gallia County Historical Society (GCHS) has a number of out-of-print books that have been reprinted and are now available for the public. Brittany Hively | OVP

Reprints now available

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer with Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (740) 444-4303 ext 2555.

