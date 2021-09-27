Funds raised for God’s Hands at Work

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 held a bingo fundraiser for God’s Hands at Work on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Through donated items from local businesses, the prize bingo event raised $3190.50 to benefit the nonprofit, which is located in Gallia County, Ohio but assists clients throughout the region.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you everyone who helped in any way, no matter how big or small,” said Lisa Carroll, director of God’s Hands at Work, in a statement.

According to the press release, the funds raised will help keep the nonprofit running and supporting the community through the winter.

“Thank you who sponsored, donated and came today,” Carroll said. “We had a terrific day with lots of laughs and fellowship, awesome food and awesome prizes. It was a great to see you all. We will take a little break while we work on planning our holiday events and then start planning for next year.”

God’s Hands at Work is located in Vinton, Ohio and services the Tri-State area. Their missions is “to be God’s hands when someone in our community needs a hand up. We will use any and all funds and resources to further His work and follow where He leads… for His name’s sake,” according to the press release.

The Moose Lodge’s next charity event will be Monday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. and funds will go to the Nurses Honor Guard of Ohio Valley.