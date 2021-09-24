Two COVID-19 deaths, 101 new cases reported… Latest stats from Mason, Gallia, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Two deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported in Gallia County, as well as an additional 101 new cases of COVID-19 in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported two deaths associated with COVID-19 on Friday. These individuals were in the 60-69 year age range and the 80+ age range. ODH also reported 30 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 28 new COVID-19 cases, also on Friday.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported an additional 43 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 3,528 total cases (30 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 216 hospitalizations (4 new) and 58 deaths (2 new). Of the 3,528 cases, 2,964 (29 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 644 cases (9 new), 6 hospitalizations (1 new)

20-29 —573 cases (6 new), 9 hospitalizations

30-39 — 480 cases (3 new), 9 hospitalizations

40-49 — 525 cases (6 new), 21 hospitalizations (1 new), 2 deaths

50-59 — 479 cases (1 new), 33 hospitalizations (1 new), 5 deaths

60-69 — 393 cases (3 new), 35 hospitalizations, 10 deaths (1 new)

70-79 — 260 cases (2 new), 56 hospitalizations (1 new), 14 deaths

80-plus — 174 cases, 47 hospitalizations, 26 deaths (1 new)

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 12,035 (40.25 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,981 (36.73 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 2,202 total cases (28 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 105 hospitalizations (3 new) and 42 deaths. Of the 2,202 cases, 1,724 (20 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 391 cases (9 new), 3 hospitalization (1 new)

20-29 — 327 cases (8 new), 2 hospitalizations

30-39 — 292 cases (3 new), 8 hospitalizations (1 new)

40-49 — 303 cases (1 new), 10 hospitalizations

50-59 — 297 cases (3 new), 13 hospitalizations, 1 death

60-69 — 276 cases (4 new), 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

70-79 — 195 cases, 24 hospitalizations (1 new), 13 deaths

80-plus — 121 cases (1 new), 19 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,064 (39.57 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 8,076 (35.26 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 3,148 cases (43 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (2,946 confirmed cases, 202 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 47 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 221 active cases in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 50 confirmed cases (2 new), 2 probable case

5-11 — 115 confirmed cases (4 new), 11 probable cases (1 fewer)

12-15 — 171 confirmed cases (3 new), 18 probable cases (1 new)

16-20 — 230 confirmed cases (6 new), 14 probable cases (2 fewer)

21-25 — 229 confirmed cases (2 new), 13 probable cases

26-30 — 268 confirmed cases (4 new), 17 probable cases (1 fewer)

31-40 — 459 confirmed cases (9 new), 30 probable cases (4 fewer)

41-50 — 430 confirmed cases (9 new), 30 probable cases, 1 death

51-60 — 411 confirmed cases (9 new), 32 probable cases (2 fewer), 3 deaths

61-70 — 310 confirmed cases (2 new), 16 probable cases (1 new), 10 deaths

71+ — 273 confirmed cases (1 new), 21 probable cases, 33 deaths

A total of 10,346 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 39.0 percent of the population, according to DHHR. There have been a total of 18,422 doses administered in Mason County.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

On Friday, the Mason County Schools’ COVID-19 Dashboard reported the following active cases and quarantines (includes both staff and students in totals):

Ashton — 4 active cases, 1 quarantine;

Beale — 2 active cases, 3 quarantines;

Hannan Jr/Sr High — 5 active cases, 14 quarantines;

Leon Elementary — 3 quarantines;

New Haven — 1 active cases; 21 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Intermediate — 9 active cases; 8 quarantines;

PPJ/SHS — 25 active cases, 23 quarantines;

Point Pleasant Primary — 5 quarantines;

Roosevelt — 6 quarantines;

Mason County School for Success — 1 quarantine;

Wahama — 3 active cases; 14 quarantines;

Total — 49 active cases, 99 quarantines.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Friday from ODH, there have been 7,095 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,624), 305 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 245), 20 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 21) and 224 new deaths (21-day average of 42) with 21,820 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,271,106 (53.65 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 5,815,528 (49.75 percent of the population).

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 231,668 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,685 reported since Thursday. There have been a total of 3,523 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 31 since Thursday. There are 16,223 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 10.78 percent and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.78 percent.

Statewide, 995,473 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (55.5 percent of the population). A total of 48.7 percent of the population, 873,659 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/09/web1_covid-17.jpg

Latest stats from Mason, Gallia, Meigs

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.