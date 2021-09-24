Sternwheel season in Pomeroy

POMEROY, Ohio — Drew Webster Post #39 American Legion Honor Guard led the opening ceremonies for the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta Thursday evening on the Pomeroy Levee, which included a flag raising.

The National Anthem was then sung by Channel 13 Meteorologist Bryan Hughes aboard his sternwheeler, the Katie H. Hughes is a member of the American Sternwheel Association, and spends his weekends on the Ohio and Kanawha rivers.

Hughes said he has sung The National Anthem at many festivals and events, and was happy to be asked to do so at this year’s Sternwheel Regatta.

The opening ceremonies followed the 5th annual Jim Sisson Memorial Fire Trucks Parade, named in his honor after his passing in 2018. Sisson was a retired Pomeroy Firefighter and past Chief of the squad as well as a member of Pomeroy Village Council.

The parade was led by this year’s Grand Marshal, the family of Guido and Vidia Girolami. Girolami was a US Army veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict, and member of Post #39. He passed away in 2010.

The parade and ceremonies were set against the backdrop of the Ohio River, where sternwheelers had gathered to begin their first evening at the festival. More were expected to arrive as activities are scheduled through today.

The Sternwheel Regatta will culminate with the announcement of the Sternwheel Model Winner Saturday evening at 9 p.m., followed by fireworks along the river at 10 p.m.

Schedule for Saturday, Sept. 25:

8-8:45 a.m. — Registration for River Rat Club 5K Run at lower end of parking lot (not confirmed yet);

9 a.m. — 5K Run River Rat Club 5K Run (not confirmed yet);

8-11:30 a.m. — Breakfast served at Pomeroy Eagles open to public and registration for Poker Walk;

9-10 a.m. — Kayak poker run registration at Lock 24 in Racine;

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Chili cook off at upper parking lot, First Place $300; Second Place $200; Third Place $100;

10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Poker Walk Downtown Pomeroy, First Place $100;

10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. — Food vendors and Crafters open;

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Kayak poker Run from Lock 24 to Pomeroy riverfront;

11 a.m. – 11 p.m. — Beer tent & t-shirt sales on the levee;

Noon – 4 p.m. — Corn hole tournament, lower parking lot;

2-8 p.m. — DJ Kip Greaser (riverfront);

4-5 p.m. — Beards Man registration (Pomeroy Eagles Club);

4 p.m. — Children Hula Hoop Contest;

5 p.m. — Two Rivers cloggers (parking lot gazebo);

5-11 p.m. — Big Bend Beards Man Contest (Pomeroy Eagles Social Room);

5- 6 p.m. — Duck Derby; $500 first place winner, $200 second place, $100 third place, $50 last place duck, 1,000 ducks race to the finish, during the race four tickets will be drawn for prizes;

5-9 p.m. — Horse carriage rides at corner of Court Street and Main Street;

5-9 p.m. — Split the pot;

6:30-7:30 p.m. — Captain and First Mate cook out (riverfront);

8-11 p.m. — Carl Acuff Jr. Show. Since 1992, the Carl Acuff Jr. Variety Showband has become an American institution, according to information provided by the Regatta. Features new and old Country, Gospel, Comedy, Nostalgic Rock N ‘Roll, Motown, Disco, Audience Participation, Impersonations and of course a salute to all men and women in uniform from past, present and future. The show is “sure to have you on your feet,” according to organizers.

9 p.m. — Announce Basket Raffle Winners and Sternwheel Model Winner;

10 p.m. — Fireworks (Pomeroy riverfront).

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

